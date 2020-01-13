Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe taunted Democrats on Sunday and revealed he will be releasing the ‘first bombshell tape’ of the 2020 election this week.

“You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O’Keefe said reminding Americans that his undercover videos exposed “bird dogging” and other schemes cooked up by the Democrats to start fights at Trump’s rallies in 2016.

O’Keefe released a teaser of his first undercover bombshell video exposing 2020 Democrats and it looks like Bernie Sanders will be O’Keefe’s first target based on hints in his vignette.

In the teaser James is seen reading the classic Gulag Archipelago by famed Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn. The three-volume non-fiction series covers the life in a Soviet gulag, a Soviet forced labor camp.

Obviously, it is common knowledge that Bernie Sanders spent his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

There is even video.

Project Veritas will be releasing the undercover videos on their website Expose2020.com this week.

The first video will drop Tuesday, January 14 at 12 noon ET.

At the end of the video, a Project Veritas journalist asks a (Bernie Sanders?) worker, “So, if Trump gets re-elected, what?

“F*cking cities burn,” the person responds.

WATCH:

Watch this very closely for clues as to what is about to drop. Watch until the very end…#Expose2020 01/14/2020 12:00pm See the full release first, sign up right now: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 pic.twitter.com/FHFitS4By7 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2020

“Project Veritas Action has just announced #Expose2020; the investigative series that will expose corruption within the 2020 Presidential Elections and hold Presidential candidates and their campaigns accountable.” the website says.

