Fox is setting its sights on the African American audience with a new streaming service called Fox Soul.

The live, ad-supported streaming channel is free and debuted today, the network announced in a press release. Spearheaded by the Fox Television Stations group, the channel includes original programming along with existing content from Fox’s owned-and-operated stations.

“We are proud to debut this African American focused channel, created by and for the members of the black community,” said James DuBose, head of programming for Fox Soul. “We intend to inform, inspire, and empower our viewers by meeting their needs for authentic conversations on topics relevant to our lives.”

The channel is starting with four new original daily shows, including The Tammi Mac Late Show featuring Los Angeles radio personality Tammi Mac, and interview series One on One With Keyshia Cole.

Original programming will air weeknights from 6pm PT – 10pm PT, followed by two hours of local content from Fox’s local stations. The service is available via apps for iPhone, Android, Apple TV, FireTV or on the web at foxsoul.tv.

Below are details on Fox Soul’s original and locally-produced content.

On the 7 with Dr. Sean

Hosted by spiritual leader Dr. Sean McMillan, this program tackles the daily hot topics that concern the black community through the lens of unwavering faith and insight.

The Mike and Donny Show

Hosted by Mike Hill and Donny Harrell, this talk show presents frank conversations about the issues that black men and women face today.

The Tammi Mac Late Show

Hosted by radio personality Tammi Mac, this show is a celebration of black culture through music, performance, and the spoken word with meaningful conversation.

Out Loud with Claudia Jordan

Hosted by Claudia Jordan, this talk show provides the perspective of a black woman on issues surrounding dating, beauty, and relationships.

Fit and Fab with Elise Neal

Hosted by Elise Neal, this is a weekly show concentrating on fitness, health, and nutrition.

One on One with Keyshia Cole

Hosted by singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and television personality Keyshia Cole, this talk show features in-depth interviews with notable celebrities and entertainers and covers issues facing the black audience.

