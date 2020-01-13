A GOP group tied to George ConwayGeorge Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group releases first anti-Trump ad aimed at evangelicals George Conway’s new nickname for Trump starts trend: ‘IMPOTUS’ George Conway, other conservatives launch effort to block Trump’s reelection MORE, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group releases first anti-Trump ad aimed at evangelicals Judd Apatow urges Georgia voters to get rid of Doug Collins after ‘terrorists’ comment Trump campaign planning Iowa rally ahead of Democratic caucuses: report MORE, released a new ad Monday that paints Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerDrug price outrage threatens to be liability for GOP The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Pelosi says impeachment articles coming ‘soon’ as pressure builds The Hill’s Morning Report – Deescalation: US-Iran conflict eases MORE (R-Colo.) as a puppet of President Trump Donald John TrumpCoalition forms to back Trump rollback of major environmental law Canadian CEO blasts Trump over downed plane in Iran: ‘I am livid’ Business groups worry they won’t see a Phase 2 Trump-China trade deal MORE.

The ad, posted on Twitter by The Lincoln Project, implores Gardner to work for the interests of voters in his state, warning that otherwise he will lose his reelection bid to his presumed Democratic challenger, former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe 5 most vulnerable senators in 2020 Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far Colorado governor pardons woman who sought sanctuary in churches to avoid deportation MORE.

“Hey Cory Gardner, ask yourself: Why are you losing?” a narrator’s voice says in the ad. “Why do polls show you heading for humiliating defeat in November? Because Colorado trusted you to work for us, not Donald Trump.”

“You’re just another Trump servant: weak, frightened, impotent,” the narrator continues.

Gardner’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

Cory Gardner, do your job. pic.twitter.com/98QpeewTD8 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 13, 2020

George Conway, a vocal Trump critic, launched the Lincoln Project in December alongside other conservative opponents of the president. The group says its overall goal is to prevent Trump’s reelection.

“This effort transcends partisanship and is dedicated to nothing less than preservation of the principles that so many have fought for, on battlefields far from home and within their own communities,” the group said at the time in an op-ed.

The group released its first ad earlier this month targeting evangelical support for Trump, with a video containing the message: “IF THIS IS THE BEST AMERICAN CHRISTIANS CAN DO, THEN GOD help us all.”