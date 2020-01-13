President Trump tweeted out his support for the Iranian protesters this weekend.

It was the most liked tweet in Farsi — EVER!

President Trump followed up with this tweet.

To the leaders of Iran – DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you, and the World is watching. More importantly, the USA is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam free! Stop the killing of your great Iranian people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

Unfortunately, not all of the Western leaders are following Trump’s lead in supporting the brave Iranian protesters.

Ambassador Richard Grenell asked European leaders to join with the US government in supporting the Iranian people.

we are asking our European friends to speak out very clearly on the Iranian regime’s actions, too. https://t.co/lTdm7hCCOk — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 13, 2020

And on Monday the Speaker of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on the Foreign Policy Committee of the German Bundestag Petr Bystron said:

“The German government has to end its policy of appeasement towards Iran. While the Arab world has turned against Tehran, Angela Merkel and her foreign minister Heiko Maas are the last friends Ayatollah Khamenei’s murderous regime still has. The German government must stop supporting the terrorists, and stand with the people of Iran. The people of Iran will not forget who supported them in these hard times – and who supported the tyrants.“

