President Trump tweeted out his support for the Iranian protesters this weekend.
It was the most liked tweet in Farsi — EVER!

President Trump followed up with this tweet.

Unfortunately, not all of the Western leaders are following Trump’s lead in supporting the brave Iranian protesters.
Ambassador Richard Grenell asked European leaders to join with the US government in supporting the Iranian people.

And on Monday the Speaker of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on the Foreign Policy Committee of the German Bundestag Petr Bystron said:

German MP Petr Bystron

“The German government has to end its policy of appeasement towards Iran. While the Arab world has turned against Tehran, Angela Merkel and her foreign minister Heiko Maas are the last friends Ayatollah Khamenei’s murderous regime still has.

The German government must stop supporting the terrorists, and stand with the people of Iran. The people of Iran will not forget who supported them in these hard times – and who supported the tyrants.“

