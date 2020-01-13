Lev Parnas, the associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, over the weekend gave “a trove” of WhatsApp mesages, text messages, photos, and thousands of documents to House impeachment investigators in hopes of talking to them, his attorney said Monday.

“After our trip to DC, we worked through the night providing a trove of Lev Parnas’ WhatsApp messages, text messages & images — not under protective order — to #HPSCI, detailing interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry. #LetLevSpeak #LevRemembers,” tweeted New York attorney Joseph A. Bondy.

In a second tweet, Bondy said U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken of the Southern District of New York had granted permission for him to also give contents of a Samsung phone to investigators.

CNN reported Bondy was in Washington, D.C., over the weekend to deliver the contents of an iPhone 11 to Democratic staff on the House Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Parnas and another man, Igor Fruman, played key roles in efforts by Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, to launch a Ukrainian corruption investigation against Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Parnas and Fruman were indicted in October on federal campaign finance violations related to a $325,000 donation to a group supporting Trump’s re-election. They have pleaded not guilty.

They were subpoenaed to testify, and initially refused, but after getting new attorneys have agreed to cooperate with the investigation. The move Monday is an effort for leniency from prosecutors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.