Asked if Tuesday, Jan. 21, was the “likely” start date, he told reporters that is “what it’s feeling like.”

“We’d actually be glued to our chair starting Tuesday, I think,” he said when asked if he was talking about the opening arguments.

Pelosi has not said when she will send the articles. House Democrats are expected to discuss it at their Tuesday caucus meeting, potentially allowing a trial to start as soon as Wednesday.

Under the Senate’s impeachment rules, the trial starts the day after Pelosi transmits the articles, unless that day is a Sunday.

Cornyn noted that once the two articles are sent to the Senate, the chamber will likely take a few days to deal with housekeeping matters, including swearing in Chief Justice John Roberts and all senators, sending a summons to Trump’s team, and passing a resolution establishing the trial rules.