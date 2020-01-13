Roy Blunt

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters on Monday that the GOP caucus does not have 51 votes to dismiss the articles of impeachment.

It would take 51 votes in the Senate to dismiss the articles of impeachment.

Currently there are 53 Republican Senators and 47 Democrats, including 2 Independents who caucus with Democrats.

The Hill reported:

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told reporters on Monday that the Senate Republican caucus doesn’t have the votes to dismiss the articles of impeachment against President Trump, who endorsed an “outright dismissal” over the weekend. “I think our members generally are not interested in a motion to dismiss. … Certainly there aren’t 51 votes for a motion to dismiss,” Blunt, the No. 4 Senate Republican, told reporters after a closed-door leadership meeting.

Although President Trump has expressed he wants to call in witnesses such as Eric Ciaramella (the whistleblower), Pelosi, the Bidens and Schiff, he floated the prospect of dismissing the articles as to not give credence to the sham impeachment.

“Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, ‘no pressure’ Impeachment Hoax, rather than an outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Republican Senators Susan Collins (ME) and Rob Portman (OH) have already asserted they will not likely support a motion to dismiss, arguing that they would like both sides to call witnesses and make their case.

In order for the Senate to convict Trump and remove him from office, two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote in favor of removal which means 20 Republican Senators would have to turn on Trump, a highly unlikely scenario.

