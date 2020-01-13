White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday that it’s “arguing semantics” to say members of President Donald Trump’s security team disagree on the claims of imminent threat being used to defend the airstrike that killed Iranian Gen. Hassem Soleimani after Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that he did not evidence that four embassies were to be attacked.

“The fact of the matter is, again, the president took decisive action and ordered a targeted strike that took out one of the most horrible terrorists in the world, and who was planning to kill a lot of Americans,” Grisham said on Fox News’ “Outnumbered Overtime.” “Secretary (Mike) Pompeo, Secretary Esper, Ambassador (Robert) O’Brien, and the president have all said there was an imminent threat. They said it looked like there was intelligence to suggest that four different countries were in danger, among other topics.”

Trump, she added, supports the Iranian people and their protests against the regime. Grisham also defended him after he came under criticism for retweeting an image showing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Muslim clothing and bearing the caption that they are “trying their best to come to the ayatollah’s rescue.”

“I think the president is making clear that the Democrats have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who are out to kill Americans,” Grisham said. “I think the president was making a point that the Democrats to hate him so much that they are willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans.”

Grisham also addressed criticism about there having been no press corps briefings since last March, telling show host Harris Faulkner that the notion that policy is done based on press briefings is “quite silly.”

Trump is “unorthodox” and has “rewritten the rules of politics,” said Grisham.

“He talks to the American people via Twitter every single day and he talks to the press constantly during the week,” she said. “Press briefings should be held in an absence of the president, and the president is just not absent.”