Harry And Meghan Have Sights Set On U.S. City, But Won’t Move Until Trump Is Out Of Office 

After announcing their split from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly set their sights set on Los Angeles. But the duo won’t reside in the United States until President Donald Trump, whom Meghan has publicly opposed, is no longer in the White House.

According to The Daily Mail, the new parents will settle for living in Canada with their son Archie until Trump is either voted out in 2020 or leaves in 2024.

“It’s by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the U.S. with a second home in Canada, where they will also spend a great deal of time,” a source told the outlet.

Markle grew up in Los Angeles, where her mother still resides.

The 38-year-old, who was an actress before she wed a prince, ripped Trump prior to his election win during a 2016 appearance on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.”

“She said at the time that she was considering remaining in Toronto, where she filmed the USA Network’s ‘Suits,’ if Trump won,” Page Six reported.

Trump responded, calling Markle “nasty.” However, the president later clarified his remarks, saying her “comments” were “nasty.”

“I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he said during an interview in 2016, adding, “She was nasty to me. And that’s OK for her to be nasty. It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”

The president also had something to say about Harry and Meghan’s surprise split from the royal family.

“I think it’s sad. She’s is a great woman. She’s never made a mistake,” Trump said of Queen Elizabeth II, according to Business Insider. “She’s had like a flawless time.”

“I don’t want to get into the whole thing, but I just have such respect for the Queen,” added the president. “I don’t think this should be happening to her.”

Aside from apparently blindsiding and hurting the Queen, Harry and Meghan have also affected Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and brother to Harry.

“As the Queen called emergency peace talks tomorrow at Sandringham to end the Windsors’ civil war, The Sunday Times can reveal that Prince William has said he feels sorrow that he and Prince Harry are now ‘separate entities’ and expressed hope that they might pull together again in future,” The Sunday Times (U.K.) reported over the weekend. “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” Prince William reportedly told a friend of the royal split. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team,” said William.

As noted by Fox News, earlier reports indicated Prince William and future king Prince Charles, the boys’ father, “were ‘incandescent with rage,’ at Harry.”

William and wife Kate Middleton have been reportedly trying to “appease Harry and Markle in the last few days,” Fox added.

