Former Vice President Joe Biden is holding on to his lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is closing in on him while regaining her momentum, according to a new poll by Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP.

Biden netted 26% of Democrats or Democrat-leaning voters, marking the same numbers he held in December. Warren, however, climbed by 6 percentage points to 20%, up from 14% in December.

According to the new numbers, this is the latest picture for the Dems:

Biden, 26%.

Warren, 20%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., 15%, down from 18%.

Ex-South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, 9%, remaining unchanged from December.

Ex-New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, 7%, up 2 points from December.

Biden’s numbers reflected lower totals among younger and college-educated voters, according to an analysis in Investor’s Business Daily, but Warren is gaining ground among the more left-leaning voters in the party because of her progressive policy proposals.

The poll showed 33% of liberal voters back Warren, with 22% favoring Biden and 19% picking Sanders.

In other numbers, the poll showed the top-tier Democrats are in a statistical dead heat with President Donald Trump:

Biden over Trump 48%-46% this month, down from 50%-45% in December.

Bloomberg over Trump 47%-45%, after being behind Trump by one point in December.

Sanders over Trump 48%-47%.

Buttigieg over Trump 47%-46%.

Trump over Warren 47%-46%. She gained ground from December when she trailed Trump by 49%-44%.

All of the matchups with Trump came to within the poll’s 3.3-point margin of error. The survey questioned 910 adults, including a subset of 333 Democrats and independents leaning Democrat.

The poll has been recognized as the nation’s most accurate, having called the outcome of the past four presidential elections, including Trump’s 2016 victory.