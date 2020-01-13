https://www.wnd.com/2020/01/trump-wins-fing-cities-burn-dem-presidential-campaign-worker-threatens/

President Donald Trump (Official White House photo)

Investigative reporter James O’Keefe on Monday teased the upcoming release of a series on the 2020 presidential campaign.

The first part, scheduled for noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, features a campaign operative warning that if Trump is re-elected, “f***ing cities burn.”

O’Keefe wrote on Twitter:

As a hint, he also noted a video on Bernie Sanders:

“You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O’Keefe said.

The first video will be released at the website Expose2020.com.

#Expose2020 is described as an “investigative series that will expose corruption within the 2020 Presidential Elections and hold Presidential candidates and their campaigns accountable.”

