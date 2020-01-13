Investigative reporter James O’Keefe on Monday teased the upcoming release of a series on the 2020 presidential campaign.

The first part, scheduled for noon Eastern Time on Tuesday, features a campaign operative warning that if Trump is re-elected, “f***ing cities burn.”

O’Keefe wrote on Twitter:

Watch this very closely for clues as to what is about to drop. Watch until the very end…#Expose2020 01/14/2020 12:00pm See the full release first, sign up right now: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 pic.twitter.com/FHFitS4By7 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 13, 2020

As a hint, he also noted a video on Bernie Sanders:

[embedded content]

“You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O’Keefe said.

The first video will be released at the website Expose2020.com.

#Expose2020 is described as an “investigative series that will expose corruption within the 2020 Presidential Elections and hold Presidential candidates and their campaigns accountable.”