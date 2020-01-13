The chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee avoided directly answering whether or not Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was good for the party during a Sunday morning CNN interview.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has significant fundraising ability, has declined to pay $250,000 in DCCC dues, instead choosing to directly fund progressive candidates—some of whom are challenging incumbent Democrats in primaries.

“Is she good for the Democratic caucus in the House?” CNN’s Victor Blackwell asked DCCC chair Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.).

“Look, she has a lot of followers,” Bustos replied. “I have respect for her. She brings a new voice to Congress.”

Blackwell cut her off, saying he is low on time, and repeated the question.

“Is she good for the caucus?” Blackwell again asked.

“You know, look, we’ve got members from all different spectrums,” Bustos said with a shrug and a smile. “I respect her and she brings a new voice, and I think that’s always welcome.”

Blackwell does not let Bustos off the hook.

“It’s interesting, I have the chairwoman of the DCCC whose job it is to support incumbents and congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez is one,” Blackwell said. “I’m asking you just a straightforward question: Is she good for the Democratic caucus in the House?”

“Look, she brings a voice.” Bustos said, restating her previous answer. “We have members from all different spectrums of the Democratic Party. Look, I come from a district that Donald Trump won. My politics are somewhat different than hers, but she brings a voice that’s welcome. And I have an appreciation for that.”

Blackwell went on to say that Ocasio-Cortez’s 2019 Q3 fundraising haul exceeded every other House Democrat, and that she has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Democratic incumbents. He then repeats the question once again.

“…I’m asking the chairwoman of the DCCC if this member, who is right now in the top 10 of House members raising money, if she’s good for the caucus. You can’t give me a straight ‘yes’ or no’?” Blackwell asked.

Bustos still wouldn’t give a direct answer, simply saying she welcomes Ocasio-Cortez’s financial support of other Democrats.

“I’m a former reporter, Victor, so I understand what you’re trying to get at,” Bustos said.

“Yes, I’m trying to get to a simple answer,” Blackwell replied.

(H/T The Daily Caller)