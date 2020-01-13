Former Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., told “War Room: Impeachment” on Monday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is “a complete liability” to his party’s efforts to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Adam Schiff ran for office back in 2000 against” former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, “and yet here he is with a clear ‘he’s guilty’ based on false evidence time and time again,” Issa said in an interview Monday morning. “And now he’s going to lead the impeachment process in the Senate, when in fact his own credibility for why are we here is gone.”

When pressed, Issa said that Schiff “already accused the president time and time again of things that didn’t happen, such as collusion,” adding that former special counsel Robert Mueller’s “investigation led to a vindication of the president, but that hasn’t changed the fact that they were going to impeach him for collusion. They simply had to change the charges.”

The former congressman said later, “For the Democrats, I don’t see how they can have Schiff lead this. I mean, he is now so polarized, he is now such a political partisan figure that every time Adam Schiff gets up there to talk… it may as well be [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi herself.”

The former Congressman later said he would want various members of the FBI, the CIA and the U.S. intelligence community to testify about their conduct, and said he particularly wants to hear from Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who he described as “one of the few honest brokers in this thing.”

