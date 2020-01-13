Sharyl Attkisson, a five-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Edward R. Murrow award for investigative reporting, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Monday to discuss an illegal government operation that allegedly spied on her and several other U.S. citizens during the Obama administration — and it was lead by former U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein.

A former federal agent has recently stepped forward to admit that he was directly involved in the unauthorized and illegal surveillance of Attkisson’s laptop computers and telephones from 2011 to 2014. The insider also identified Rosenstein as the person directing the surveillance operation.

Watch the video below for details:

[embedded content]

Government Surveillance: HACKING, SPYING on Computers of American Journalists, says Sharyl Attkisson



youtu.be



Use code BECK to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.