A coalition of mostly left-wing groups Monday rejected a bipartisan call for the immediate nomination and confirmation of six new members of the Federal Election Commission. The FEC has only three active commissioners on its six-member board, rendering it unable to meet its four-member quorum to enforce campaign finance laws. The coalition called for the […]
About The Author
Related Posts
Little Boy At Domestic Violence Shelter Writes Heartbreaking Letter To Santa Claus
December 19, 2019
‘The Irishman’ Has Been Viewed By More Than 26 Million People, Could Hit 40 Million In Its First 28 Days
December 11, 2019
Vladimir Putin Weighs In On Trump’s Impeachment
December 19, 2019
Sponsored Campaigns
- The House Freedom Fund. Effective, Vetted, Conservative Candidates, Who Will Hold To Your Principles! June 27, 2019Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
- Glenn Beck Launches “Real Estate Agents I Trust” May 15, 2019CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy