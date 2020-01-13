Leftists were angered on Monday night after video showed famed conservative actor Vince Vaughn meeting with President Donald Trump during the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Leftist blogger Timothy Burke tweeted out a video clip, writing, “I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it.”

Numerous small left-wing accounts echoed the far-left’s “cancel culture,” in which they made a variety of nasty remarks after seeing Vaughn shake Trump’s hand.

Vaughn has never been shy about his conservative views on issues ranging from Second Amendment rights to taxes and limited government.

On the subject of gun control, Vaughn told GQ Magazine in 2015:

I support people having a gun in public full stop, not just in your home. We don’t have the right to bear arms because of burglars; we have the right to bear arms to resist the supreme power of a corrupt and abusive government. It’s not about duck hunting; it’s about the ability of the individual. It’s the same reason we have freedom of speech. It’s well known that the greatest defence against an intruder is the sound of a gun hammer being pulled back. All these gun shootings that have gone down in America since 1950, only one or maybe two have happened in non-gun-free zones. Take mass shootings. They’ve only happened in places that don’t allow guns. These people are sick in the head and are going to kill innocent people. They are looking to slaughter defenceless human beings. They do not want confrontation. In all of our schools it is illegal to have guns on campus, so again and again these guys go and shoot up these f***ing schools because they know there are no guns there. They are monsters killing six-year-olds.

On whether teachers should be allowed to have firearms in school, Vaugh told GQ Magazine:

Of course. You think the politicians that run my country and your country don’t have guns in the schools their kids go to? They do. And we should be allowed the same rights. Banning guns is like banning forks in an attempt to stop making people fat. Taking away guns, taking away drugs, the booze, it won’t rid the world of criminality.

The Telegraph reported in 2015 that Vaughn was “a backer and friend of two-time Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul, and an endorser of Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential bid.”

The Telegraph noted that Vaughn has made the following statements about big government:

“I think that as you get older, you just get less trust in the government running anything.”

“Governments claim to write endless laws to protect us, a law for this, a law for that, but are they working? I don’t think so. The consequences are that there is a staggering loss of freedom for the individual.”

In a Playboy interview, Vaughn said about taxes: “I like the way it was until 1913, when locally you had sales taxes and property taxes. That seems ethical to me, because I can move to a different neighborhood or area if I like the services they provide. To this day, your police department and your fire department are paid for with local taxes, and that makes sense, because you might use those. But the federal government looking into your books to decide what to take from you, that feels wrong.”

Burke was widely mocked on social media for the clip and for the way that he framed it.

Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen wrote: “OMG the humanity! This is terrible! We must all now hate Vince Vaughn! You would have done great under Stalin.”

Australian journalist Rita Panahi wrote: “Please say a little prayer for Timothy who’s perturbed by three adults interacting in a civil manner. PS Vince Vaughn is cancelled, naturally.”

Dana Loesch wrote: “OMG THEY TALKED ARE YOU OK. I think I read somewhere that Vaughn is a libertarian or something. Regardless, it’s nice to see people conversing and not shouting in hashtag.”

Jesse Kelly wrote: “Save some chicks for the rest of us, bro.”

Chad Felix Greene wrote: “You guys really have no idea how petty and ridiculous you look when you do this, do you.”

