Chicago’s Morning Answer with Amy Jacobson and Dan Proft on AM 560 invited my friend Leila Adan to discuss her prospective candidacy for Minnesota ‘s Fifth District DFL congressional nomination (video below). Taking off from her Power Line post “Ilhan Omar doesn’t speak for us,” this terrific interview provides another side of the Fifth District (although I am afraid Leila overestimates the number of Jewish voters in the district).

Leila is a proud American and a brave lady. We will follow her campaign once she formally announces her candidacy. She has a message whose importance transcends this particular race.