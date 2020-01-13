People who say the Trump administration is only replacing old sections of border wall rather than installing a new structure are spreading a “false narrative,” Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said Monday, while discussing a new 100 miles of wall that’s gone up.

“Every single mile is not just a wall,” Morgan told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “It’s a wall system with integrated technology, lighting, access roads. I f you go out and buy a new car to replace one that you’ve had for 25 years, and people ask you what you’ve done, you tell them you bought a brand new car.”

Morgan also insisted that the administration is on track to build 450 miles of wall by the end of this year.

“We’ve met this milestone,” he said. “We’re going to meet the milestone of 450 (miles) by the end of 2020. The American people need to understand, this isn’t just about a wall to stop the flow of illegal immigration. This is about a wall that’s going to help us deny bad things and bad people, coming into the country like the drugs pouring in and killing thousands of Americans every year.”

Meanwhile, Mexico has stepped up to become an “unprecedented partner” concerning the border, said Morgan.

“That’s absolutely due to this president’s engagement with this president’s engagement with the government of Mexico, as well as the Northern Triangle countries,” said Morgan. “We’re seeing our partners for the first time look at this, address this and proactively join us in a regional crisis that it is.”