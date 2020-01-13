President Trump held a campaign rally at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday and the turnout was massive. The 8,500 capacity arena was packed to the limit with thousands in line for five or six blocks when the doors were closed around 5:30 p.m. The doors opened early at 2 p.m. giving everyone a chance to rest, relax, and then wait for an hour or more in the massive lines for the under-staffed concession stands before Trump spoke. The crowd was fired up and loud–about the loudest Trump rally crowd these ears have heard.

A few videos and a photo tells the story of the crowd.

The Trump rally line in Toledo is so long you can’t even see the end of it pic.twitter.com/VolnGVOwa6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 9, 2020

Line of supporters for President Trump rally, Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/29m7osDRHi — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

360 from back of stage around 5:30 pm for President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ijyx6xfWTx — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

HOLY TOLEDO! Look at the overflow crowd outside of the #TrumpRallyToledo! pic.twitter.com/0oVrOPXF6D — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 10, 2020

Now for the action. Trump campaign officials Brad Parscale, Tim Murtaugh and Kayleigh McEnany were there. Parscale spoke to the press before going on stage with McEnany.

After checking in at the press pen, a venture to the second floor of the Huntington Center gave a nice overview of the scene outside.

And back inside…

After the rally…

Next stop, Milwaukee!

