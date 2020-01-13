https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/massive-president-trump-toledo-rally-tgp-pro-shot-photos/

President Trump held a campaign rally at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio on Thursday and the turnout was massive. The 8,500 capacity arena was packed to the limit with thousands in line for five or six blocks when the doors were closed around 5:30 p.m. The doors opened early at 2 p.m. giving everyone a chance to rest, relax, and then wait for an hour or more in the massive lines for the under-staffed concession stands before Trump spoke. The crowd was fired up and loud–about the loudest Trump rally crowd these ears have heard.

A few videos and a photo tells the story of the crowd.

Now for the action. Trump campaign officials Brad Parscale, Tim Murtaugh and Kayleigh McEnany were there. Parscale spoke to the press before going on stage with McEnany.

Trump campaign officials Brad Parscale and Tim Murtaugh meet with reporters at the press pen before President Trump rally , Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale speaks to reporters before President Trump rally, Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

After checking in at the press pen, a venture to the second floor of the Huntington Center gave a nice overview of the scene outside.

Front of the line for President Trump rally, Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Vendor row along line for President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Protesters gathered near supporters in line for President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Protesters gathered near supporters in line for President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

And back inside…

View from behind stage a couple hours before start of President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Campaign Manager Brad Parscale speaks to supporters at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany addresses supporters while campaign manager Brad Parscale give thumbs up at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

View of press pen before start of President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Presidential seal affixed to podium at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters dance while waiting for start of President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence takes stage at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence addresses supporters at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters cheer as Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

A fired up Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump joins Vice President Mike Pence on stage at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters cheer as President Trump takes stage at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters break out in laughter as President Trump cracks joke at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Protesters disrupt President Trump speech at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters jeer the media during speech by President Trump at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump gestures while mocking Adam ‘pencil neck’ Schiff at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters applaud as President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters cheer as President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump pauses while supporters laugh at a joke told during speech at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump addresses supporters at a rally at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Man wearing a Trump 2020 hat listens as President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Supporters listen intently as President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

President Trump speaks at a rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

After the rally…

Couple pauses at the press pen after President Trump rally in Toledo, Ohio January 9, 2020 by Kristinn Taylor

Next stop, Milwaukee!

