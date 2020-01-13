Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been staying for the past six weeks at at the home of Canadian billionaire Frank Giustra, who has close ties to the Clintons.

Page Six broke the story on Sunday.

Emily Smith from Page Six joined FOX News on Sunday afternoon.

Billionaire Frank Giustra was involved with the Clintons in their first uranium scandal before the Uranium One scandal.

As The Gateway Pundit reported in 2017 Bill Clinton was involved in another uranium deal that led to millions for the Clintons.

From a New York Times article in 2008:

Late on Sept. 6, 2005, a private plane carrying the Canadian mining financier Frank Giustra touched down in Almaty, a ruggedly picturesque city in southeast Kazakhstan. Several hundred miles to the west a fortune awaited: highly coveted deposits of uranium that could fuel nuclear reactors around the world. And Mr. Giustra was in hot pursuit of an exclusive deal to tap them. Unlike more established competitors, Mr. Giustra was a newcomer to uranium mining in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet republic. But what his fledgling company lacked in experience, it made up for in connections. Accompanying Mr. Giustra on his luxuriously appointed MD-87 jet that day was a former president of the United States, Bill Clinton. Upon landing on the first stop of a three-country philanthropic tour, the two men were whisked off to share a sumptuous midnight banquet with Kazakhstan’s president, Nursultan A. Nazarbayev, whose 19-year stranglehold on the country has all but quashed political dissent. Mr. Nazarbayev walked away from the table with a propaganda coup, after Mr. Clinton expressed enthusiastic support for the Kazakh leader’s bid to head an international organization that monitors elections and supports democracy. Mr. Clinton’s public declaration undercut both American foreign policy and sharp criticism of Kazakhstan’s poor human rights record by, among others, Mr. Clinton’s wife, Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton of New York. Within two days, corporate records show that Mr. Giustra also came up a winner when his company signed preliminary agreements giving it the right to buy into three uranium projects controlled by Kazakhstan’s state-owned uranium agency, Kazatomprom.

And Michelle and Barack are advising Meghan Markle on life outside the of the Royal Family.

Meghan wants to model her life after the Barack and Michelle.

And Meghan, who obviously wears the pants in that relationship, says she wants to relocate to Los Angeles but ONLY after President Trump is out of the White House.

FOX News reported:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to make Los Angeles their new home following the announcement that they will “step back” as members of the Royal Family, but only after Donald Trump’s presidency ends. Even though the couple plans to live in Canada to start off, their true goal is to eventually have a home or business in Los Angeles, anonymous sources told the Daily Mail. Markle, 38, has been openly critical of Trump, reportedly calling him “divisive” and “misogynistic” back in 2016. The Duchess of Sussex threatened to move to Canada if he defeated Hillary Clinton back in the 2016 election, according to the outlet.

This is only going to get worse for Prince Harry.

