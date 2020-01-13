England’s royal family is in turmoil, and it’s completely taken over the news cycle here in the United States.

Last week, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, caused quite the kerfuffle when they announced their plans to walk away from their public duties and move to “North America.”

Now, sources say the royal couple wants to move to Los Angeles, where Markle grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives — but not until after President Donald Trump is no longer in office.

On Monday’s episode of “The Chad Prather Show,” Chad made it clear that the slight against our president was of zero interest or concern when it is coming from a British royal and an American former actress who “wouldn’t piss in your ear if your brain was on fire.”

“Weirdos out there, y’all have this weird basement under the basement nerd fascination with the royal family,” Chad said. “They don’t care about you.”

