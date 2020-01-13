George Nader—a witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and who also was charged in a case involving foreign donations—pleaded guilty Monday on charges of sex trafficking and possessing child pornography, and will now serve at least 10 years in prison.

The 60-year-old entered a guilty plea in a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said in a press release Monday.

The release said he admitted to transporting a 14-year-old from “Europe to Dulles International Airport for purposes of illegal” activity in the early 2000s. Nader also admitted that he possessed child pornography while he was in New York in September 2012, the office said.

“In exchange for the plea, the government agreed to dismiss an indictment involving similar charges returned in the Eastern District of Virginia in July 2019,” the U.S. Attorney’s office wrote.

He now faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 50 years when he is sentenced in April, officials said.

“Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” the news release added. It noted that Nader, who is Lebanese-American, was previously convicted of transporting child pornography in Virginia in 1991.

According to reports from The Associated Press, CNN, and other news outlets, Nader’s name shows up a number of times in Mueller’s report. Mueller’s report was an attempt to investigate whether President Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russia during the 2016 election, and a final report submitted by Mueller’s office in early 2019 found no evidence that his campaign the campaign “coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities.”

Last year, Nader was charged in a case involving foreign donations to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Prosecutors had alleged that Nader and other defendants funneled money via a donor from the Middle East to Clinton, reports said. Those charges are not related to the child pornography case in Virginia.

According to his lawyers, Nader was hired as a contractor for the Department of Defense, and he was also hired as an adviser on the Middle East during the Bush administration, reported the National Review.

The U.S. Attorney’s office added that the Nader “case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.”