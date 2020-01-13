Democrats were in mourning last week following the death of Iranian al-Quds Leader Qassem Soleimani.

Prominent Democrats like Liz Warren, Pete Buttigieg and literally any mainstream media outlet blamed Trump for this horrible action that will only unite Iranians.

Speaker Pelosi could not decide whose side she was on — the freedom protesters in Iran or the mullahs.

Wow! @SpeakerPelosi will not say she supports #IranProtests2020 & questions the reason for them. “Whatever it is… There were protesters in streets before.” @realDonaldTrump #IranianProtesters pic.twitter.com/p1rBSnrrDq — Maggie VandenBerghe 🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 12, 2020

But a new video released today shows the contrast in the Democrat Party’s view of Soleimani compared to the average Iranian’s view of the dead thug.

THREAD 1)

This video is a compilation of the ridiculous remarks & lies aired by certain DC politicians & MSM about #Iran & the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Please watch to the end of this 1:51 video & you’ll realize that #IraniansDetestSoleimani. pic.twitter.com/AeoF4Jxuio — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 13, 2020

