Democrats were in mourning last week following the death of Iranian al-Quds Leader Qassem Soleimani.
Prominent Democrats like Liz Warren, Pete Buttigieg and literally any mainstream media outlet blamed Trump for this horrible action that will only unite Iranians.

Speaker Pelosi could not decide whose side she was on — the freedom protesters in Iran or the mullahs.

But a new video released today shows the contrast in the Democrat Party’s view of Soleimani compared to the average Iranian’s view of the dead thug.

