Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich Monday ridiculed “poor” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on impeachment, saying she’s built up to the point of this being her “big week,” only to be outshadowed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family struggles.

“She finally gets to her big week, and Meghan and Harry drown her,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “That tells you how little the average American believes that this impeachment is real, that if you ask them, would you rather talk about Meghan and Harry or about Pelosi and impeachment, I will bet you it’s 9 to 1 in favor of Meghan and Harry.”

The American public has always had a “love-hate” relationship with the British royalty but people still love to follow them, Gingrich added, but the attention to overseas gossip is a “perfect example of how totally screwed up the Democrats are.”

“They can’t even get out from under the royal family,” said Gingrich. “I mean, it’s just pathetic.”

Pelosi, he predicted, will have a “double frustration on Election Day” because Trump will be reelected and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will replace her as House Speaker.

“The combination of those may lead [Pelosi] to move to Canada and try to live near Meghan and Harry, and you know, celebrate her celebrity status,” he said.

Gingrich also praised President Donald Trump for a Sunday tweet, posted in Farsi and translated into English, in which he said he doesn’t care if the Iranian regime negotiates with the U.S., but that he wants them not to “kill your protesters.”

“You have Pelosi over here on the side of an impeachment nobody wants, defending an Iranian dictatorship nobody wants,” Gingrich said.

“I think we should have the same attitude towards demonstrators in Iran than we have about demonstrators in Hong Kong,” he added. “We defend the right of people to demonstrate. Frankly, we should indicate that we will seek to try for war crimes any Iranian who kills a demonstrator. I think we should be very aggressively pro-Iranian.”