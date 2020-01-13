Federal agents and the U.S. attorney in New Jersey on Monday said two suspects who attacked a kosher market in Jersey City in December had massive amounts of explosives in the van they were driving, reports MSNBC.

Suspects David Anderson and Francine Graham were found dead inside JC Kosher Supermarket after a hate-driven domestic terror attack that killed four innocent people, including one detective and three civilians.

The bomb in their van was big enough to kill or maim people up to five football fields away.

U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito described the attacks as “profoundly un-American” and “senseless, evil and cowardly.”

“We know now that they planned greater acts of mayhem on both communities,” he said.

Anderson, 47, and Graham, 50, prepared for months before carrying out the attack. Investigators said Anderson’s social media feed included posts that contained anti-police and anti-Jewish elements.

Video from inside the supermarket captured Anderson saying: “They stole our heritage, they stole our birthright, and they hired these guys to stop us,” Carpenito said.

Since the Dec. 10 massacre at the kosher grocery store, there have been 19 anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S., including 16 in New York and New Jersey, according to the ADL’s Tracker of Anti-Semitic Incidents.