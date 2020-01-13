Rep. Devin Nunes Monday blasted the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) court’s pick of an advisor to oversee the FBI’s implementation of reforms called for in a Justice Department’s watchdog report, saying that picking David Kris, an Obama-era assistant attorney general, is like having the “fox guarding the hen house.”

“This is somebody who should be nowhere near this, especially for his public statements that were so defamatory in nature,” the California Republican told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

Kris has often defended the FBI’s decisions on its surveillance of President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, including the use of former British spy Christopher Steele’s dossier to obtain warrants against ex-Trump campaign associated Carter Page, reports The Washington Examiner.

Kris also criticized Nunes’ 2018 memo, which alleged that the FBI had abused the FISA court’s processes.

“He was wishing for House Republicans to be under (former special counsel Robert) Mueller’s investigation, when we released the memo that clearly pointed out the abuse that, by the way, the court should have already known,” said Nunes.

He also questioned how Kris could have been picked from among eight other candidates after he was “very public and very nasty” concerning the Trump administration. Judge James Boasberg appointed Kris for the position, reports The Washington Examiner. Nunes said he questions how the judge, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, made his decision.

“It looks like this is the swamp trying to say that ‘we don’t care what you say, Congress, we don’t care about Republicans and we don’t care about the Trump administration, we don’t care about the rest of America. We’re going to continue to conduct business the same way we’ve always conducted business,'” said Nunes.