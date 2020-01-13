James O’Keefe

Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe taunted Democrats on Sunday and revealed he will be releasing the ‘first bombshell tape’ of the 2020 election this week.

“You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020,” O’Keefe said reminding Americans that his undercover videos exposed “bird dogging” and other schemes cooked up by the Democrats to start fights at Trump’s rallies in 2016.

Never forget that in 2016 @PVeritas_Action exposed why extreme violence was taking place at @realDonaldTrump rallies. You aren’t going to want to miss what we expose in 2020: https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/QBS5hrYecD — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2020

Will O’Keefe’s first drop expose Socialist Bernie Sanders?

“Stay tuned everyone. Something very big is going to happen.” O’Keefe said tweeting over President Trump’s tweet about Bernie Sanders.

“The first bombshell tape is going to drop this week,” he added.

Stay tuned everyone. Something very big is going to happen. The first bombshell tape is going to drop this week. https://t.co/BFGnoCeJE7 https://t.co/fJzoguHplM — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 12, 2020

