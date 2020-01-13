In the wake of Iran’s admission that the country shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, many of the Islamic republic’s people have taken to the streets in protest of the regime. Video from the weekend’s demonstrations show some people shouting “death to the dictator , ” in reference to the ayatollah, and others refusing to step on U.S. and Israeli flags.

Back in Washington, however, Nancy Pelosi’s response to the protests was entirely predictable, given how the Iran debate has gone over the last couple of weeks.

When asked whether or not she supports the anti-regime protests on ABC’s “This Week” with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Pelosi felt it necessary to say that there were “different reasons why people are in the street” and tried to draw parallels between these protests and the demonstrations and the regime-backed funeral mourning that took place after the Soleimani strike earlier this month.

In contrast, President Trump warned the regime Sunday morning not to kill the protesters and reminded them that the world is watching in a record-breaking tweet, which is unfortunately necessary, given the fact that we’re talking about a brutal, repressive dictatorship.

