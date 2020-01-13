In the tweet below Dan Bongino concisely disposes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unhinged take on the ongoing impeachment saga (embedded video). Those of us who avoid the Sunday morning gabfests missed this revealing glimpse into the mind of the Dems’ strategic genius and legislative mastermind. The video clip below puts me in mind of a variation of George Wallaces’s infamous vow of “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.” In Pelosi’s case, it would be “impeachment now, impeachment tomorrow, impeachment forever.”

This is must viewing. You really have to see it.

Reminder: This woman is second in the line of presidential succession.

Quotable quote: “[T]he president of the United States is in complete denial about Russia’s role. As I have said, in terms of this president, all roads lead to Putin. He said he’s not going to accept the assessment of our own intelligence agencies that they were very much involved in 2016 election, that 24/7, they are still engaged. He’s trying to blame on Ukraine and this silliness that has been debunked again and again — but he and his folks still keep advancing it. Everything that he gas done whether it’s in Syria vis a vis the Turks, whether it’s in Ukraine in terms of withholding assistance as they try to fight the Russians, his denial about their role in our election then and now, all roads lead to Putin. And sometimes I wonder about Mitch McConnell too. What’s he — why is he an accomplice to all of that?”

Via Pam Key/Breitbart.