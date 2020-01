PDF format

Sample and Methodology detail Slightly more American voters say that the killing of a top Iranian general was the right action for the United States to take, with 45 percent saying it was the right action and 41 percent saying it was the wrong action, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea-ack) University national poll of registered voters released today. However, 45 percent say the killing of Qassem Soleimani has made Americans less safe, while 32 percent say it has made Americans more safe, and 18 percent say it has had no impact on the safety of Americans.

A majority of voters, 58 percent, do not think that the tensions between the United States and Iran will lead to war, while 29 percent think it will lead to war. There is a big partisan gap on this question as Democrats are evenly split 43 – 43 percent, Republicans do not think this will lead to war 80 – 10 percent, and independents say it will not lead to war 56 – 30 percent.

Nearly two thirds of voters, 64 percent, would oppose the United States going to war against Iran, while 26 percent would support going to war. There is again a big difference by party as Democrats say they oppose war against Iran 91 – 7 percent and independents oppose war against Iran 73 – 18 percent, while Republicans would support war against Iran 55 – 31 percent.

A similar number of voters, 65 percent, think President Trump should consult Congress if he plans to launch more military strikes in the Middle East. Democrats think he should consult with Congress 90 – 8 percent and independents think he should consult with Congress 71 – 24 percent, while Republicans think the president should not consult with Congress 57 – 34 percent.

President Trump gets a negative approval rating for his handling of the nation’s policy toward Iran, as 51 percent disapprove, while 43 percent approve. This nearly matches his overall approval rating, as 52 percent disapprove of the way he is handling his job as president, while 43 percent approve. President Trump’s job approval rating is unchanged from a month ago when 52 percent disapproved of the president’s job performance and 43 percent approved in a December 16 Quinnipiac University poll. This is tied for the president’s highest approval number since he took office. He also gets a new record high approval rating for his handling of the economy, which voters approve of 57 – 38 percent.

“In the wake of the recent major events surrounding Iran, President Trump’s job approval holds steady, continuing to match his highest approval ever. And with just under 300 days until Americans go to the polls, Trump receives his best ever approval of his handling of the economy,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Impeachment

A slight majority of voters, 51 – 46 percent, approve of the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Trump. Democrats approve 91 – 7 percent and independents approve 56 – 38 percent, while Republicans disapprove 92 – 7 percent. Voters are divided on whether the Senate should vote to remove President Trump from office, as 48 percent say the Senate should not vote to remove him and 46 percent say they should. Democrats think he should be removed 87 – 7 percent, independents are divided 48 – 44 percent, and Republicans think he should not be removed 94 – 5 percent.

Similar to the opinion on the House vote to impeach President Trump, a majority of voters, 52 – 45 percent, say they are troubled by President Trump’s actions involving Ukraine. Two thirds, 66 percent, would like to see John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor to President Trump, testify in the Senate impeachment trial, including 39 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of independents, and 91 percent of Democrats.

Slightly more voters disapprove of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment until she knew more about how the Senate would conduct the trial, as 44 percent approve and 48 percent disapprove. Pelosi’s overall job approval rating is similar to President Trump’s approval rating with 41 percent approving of the way she is handling her job as Speaker and 51 percent disapproving. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also has a negative job approval rating as 36 percent approve and 49 percent disapprove.

“While voters are divided on Speaker Pelosi’s decision to hold the articles of impeachment, two thirds want to see Bolton tell the Senate what he knows in the upcoming trial,” added Malloy.

Democratic Primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden is down slightly but continues to lead the Democratic primary for president. Biden gets 25 percent of the vote among Democrats and independents who lean Democratic, followed by Senator Bernie Sanders who gets 19 percent and Elizabeth Warren who receives 16 percent. Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg receives 8 percent, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg receives 6 percent, businessman Andrew Yang gets 5 percent, and Senator Amy Klobuchar gets 4 percent. No other candidate tops 1 percent.

In a December 16, 2019 poll, Biden had 30 percent of the vote, Warren got 17 percent, Sanders received 16 percent, Buttigieg had 9 percent, and Bloomberg got 7 percent.

In today’s poll, nearly two thirds, 63 percent, of Democrats and independents who lean Democratic say they might change their mind about their vote, while 35 percent say their mind is made up.

Health care is the most important issue in deciding who to vote for in the Democratic primary for president among 27 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic. Climate change is named by 24 percent as most important, followed by the economy at 12 percent and foreign policy and education each at 9 percent. No other issue tops 5 percent. This is little changed from a November 26, 2019 poll, in which health care was named by 26 percent, climate change was named by 21 percent, 14 percent said the economy, and 9 percent said foreign policy.

When Democrats and independents who lean Democratic were asked which candidate would do the best job handling foreign policy, Biden won overwhelming with 46 percent, followed by Sanders at 12 percent and Warren with 10 percent. Biden also won on who would do the best job handling the economy but by a smaller margin than on foreign policy, as he was chosen by 25 percent, Warren got 18 percent and Sanders got 15 percent. However, Sanders wins on health care. Sanders is named by 28 percent as the candidate who would do the best job handling health care, followed by Biden at 19 percent and Warren at 18 percent. Sanders also wins on the issue of climate change with 22 percent saying he would do the best job, followed by Warren at 17 percent and Biden at 14 percent.

From January 8 – 12, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,562 self-identified registered voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. The survey includes 651 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic with a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Douglas Schwartz, Ph.D., conducts gold standard surveys using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones. The Quinnipiac University Poll conducts nationwide surveys and polls in more than a dozen states on national and statewide elections, as well as public policy issues.

1. How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No A lot 51% 60% 55% 42% 50% 51% 57% 52% Some 28 27 27 30 27 29 28 26 Only a little 14 8 14 17 16 12 12 12 None at all 8 5 5 11 6 9 4 10 DK/NA - - 1 - 1 - - 1 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp A lot 37% 42% 54% 66% 54% 54% 54% 42% 41% Some 30 31 29 21 26 28 27 24 28 Only a little 23 15 11 8 14 10 12 24 18 None at all 10 11 5 4 5 8 7 10 13 DK/NA - 1 - - - - - - - DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No A lot 53% 67% 51% 48% 51% 55% 59% 42% 59% 59% Some 28 22 34 29 31 27 27 25 29 24 Only a little 13 9 7 16 12 13 9 22 9 9 None at all 5 2 8 5 5 6 5 10 3 8 DK/NA - - - 1 1 - - - - - PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ A lot 55% 49% 48% 41% 52% 68% 47% 60% 55% Some 27 33 33 30 32 19 26 29 28 Only a little 14 10 15 18 13 8 16 9 14 None at all 5 7 4 9 3 5 10 2 1 DK/NA 1 - - 2 - - - - 1

TREND: How much attention have you been paying to the election campaign for president; a lot, some, only a little, or none at all?

OnlyA None A lot Some Little AtAll DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 51 28 14 8 - Dec 16, 2019 54 25 14 7 - Dec 10, 2019 51 29 15 6 - Nov 26, 2019 49 29 15 7 1 Oct 24, 2019 51 27 14 7 - Oct 14, 2019 54 25 11 9 - Oct 08, 2019 53 24 15 8 - Sep 25, 2019 48 25 17 8 1 Aug 28, 2019 47 30 16 6 1 Jul 29, 2019 48 28 15 9 1

See additional trend information at top of page 2. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) If the Democratic primary for president were being held today, and the candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Tom Steyer, Deval Patrick, and Michael Bloomberg, for whom would you vote?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Biden 25% 15% 26% 29% 24% 26% 22% 33% 22% 23% Sanders 19 24 26 14 24 15 15 24 14 16 Warren 16 38 16 7 12 18 19 8 24 12 Booker 1 - 3 1 - 2 1 3 2 - Klobuchar 4 2 1 4 2 4 6 - 7 4 Gabbard 1 - 1 2 2 1 2 1 2 2 Delaney - - - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 8 5 7 10 9 8 11 2 9 15 Yang 5 8 3 5 6 5 5 5 3 9 Bennet 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 - 1 2 Steyer 1 - 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 Patrick 1 - - 1 1 - - 3 - - Bloomberg 6 2 3 9 5 7 5 8 5 5 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - 1 - - 1 - 1 - WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 1 - 2 1 1 1 1 1 - DK/NA 11 6 11 12 10 11 9 12 8 10 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Biden 29% 12% 12% 25% 29% 37% 23% 28% 25% Sanders 18 20 39 19 9 7 18 23 20 Warren 17 11 18 20 14 11 14 19 14 Booker 1 1 2 2 1 - 3 1 1 Klobuchar 3 5 1 2 5 6 4 2 4 Gabbard 1 3 - 3 1 - - 3 2 Delaney - 1 - - 1 - - - - Buttigieg 7 12 10 4 10 7 5 8 10 Yang 5 7 12 7 2 - 5 2 9 Bennet 1 1 - 3 - 1 1 - 1 Steyer 1 2 - - 2 2 2 2 - Patrick 1 - - 2 1 - 2 - - Bloomberg 6 8 4 5 8 9 8 1 7 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - 1 1 - - 1 WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 2 - 1 2 1 2 - 1 DK/NA 10 13 3 8 14 18 14 10 5 ATTN TO PRES CAMPAIGN Q1 MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE Q3.... Little/ Health Clim. For. A lot Some None Econ care change policy Biden 29% 24% 16% 28% 26% 20% 34% Sanders 18 26 12 18 21 21 14 Warren 18 14 12 14 13 28 13 Booker 1 1 4 1 1 - 1 Klobuchar 5 2 1 2 3 5 2 Gabbard 2 - 1 4 - - 1 Delaney - - - - - - 2 Buttigieg 10 6 7 1 10 10 11 Yang 4 6 8 12 1 4 4 Bennet - 1 2 3 - 1 - Steyer 1 1 2 1 1 - - Patrick - - 3 - - - - Bloomberg 4 7 11 4 9 4 6 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 - - 2 - - - WLDN'T VOTE(VOL) 1 1 3 - 1 - 3 DK/NA 7 12 17 12 13 7 10

TREND: (If Democrat or Democratic Leaner) If the Democratic primary for president were being held today, and the candidates were: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsi Gabbard, John Delaney, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet, Tom Steyer, Deval Patrick, and Michael Bloomberg, for whom would you vote? (Trend information is available upon request back through Mar 2019)

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS.......................................... Jan 13 Dec 16 Dec 10 Nov 26 Oct 24 Oct 14 Oct 08 Sep 25 Aug 28 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 Biden 25 30 29 24 21 27 26 25 32 Sanders 19 16 17 13 15 11 16 16 15 Warren 16 17 15 14 28 30 29 27 19 Booker 1 2 1 2 1 2 2 - 1 Klobuchar 4 3 3 3 3 2 2 2 1 Gabbard 1 1 2 1 1 - - 1 1 Delaney - - 1 - - - - - - Buttigieg 8 9 9 16 10 8 4 7 5 Yang 5 3 4 2 1 2 3 2 3 Bennet 1 - 1 2 - 1 1 1 1 Steyer 1 1 1 - 1 2 - - - Patrick 1 - - - na na na na na Bloomberg 6 7 5 3 na na na na na Castro na 1 1 2 1 1 1 2 - Williamson na - 1 - - - - - 1 Bullock na na na - - - - - 1 Harris na na na 3 5 4 3 3 7 Sestak na na na - - - - - - Messam na na na na - - - - - O'Rourke na na na na 1 2 1 2 1 Ryan na na na na - - 1 - - de Blasio na na na na na na na na 1 Gillibrand na na na na na na na na - Gravel na na na na na na na na na Hickenlooper na na na na na na na na na Inslee na na na na na na na na na Moulton na na na na na na na na na Swalwell na na na na na na na na na SMONE ELSE - - - - 1 - 1 - 1 WLDN'T VOTE 1 - 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 DK/NA 11 10 11 11 9 8 8 13 9

2a. (If candidate chosen q2) Is your mind made up, or do you think you might change your mind before the primary?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS CANDIDATE CHOSEN Q2.......... CANDIDATE OF CHOICE Q2 Tot Biden Sanders Warren Made up 35% 41% 42% 28% Might change 63 58 56 70 DK/NA 1 1 2 1

TREND: (If candidate chosen) Is your mind made up, or do you think you might change your mind before the primary?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS CANDIDATE CHOSEN..... MadeUp Change DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 35 63 1 Dec 16, 2019 38 61 1 Dec 10, 2019 39 59 2 Nov 26, 2019 33 64 3 Sep 25, 2019 34 63 3

2b. (If candidate chosen q2) Who is your second choice?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS CANDIDATE OF CHOICE Q2 Tot Biden Sanders Warren Biden 13% - 11% 12% Sanders 18 20 - 52 Warren 19 17 57 - Booker 4 2 4 6 Klobuchar 3 9 - 3 Gabbard 1 - 2 - Delaney - 1 - - Buttigieg 7 11 5 11 Yang 2 1 3 2 Bennet - - 1 - Steyer 2 1 1 1 Patrick 1 2 - - Bloomberg 7 13 7 3 No first choice 12 - - - SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 1 - - DK/NA 11 20 8 10

TREND: (If candidate chosen) Who is your second choice?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS.. Jan 13 Dec 16 Dec 10 Nov 26 2020 2019 2019 2019 Biden 13 13 13 12 Sanders 18 14 11 11 Warren 19 21 16 20 Booker 4 3 4 2 Klobuchar 3 5 5 4 Gabbard 1 1 - 1 Delaney - - - - Buttigieg 7 9 11 10 Yang 2 2 3 2 Bennet - - - - Steyer 2 1 1 1 Patrick 1 - 1 - Bloomberg 7 6 4 2 Castro na 1 - - Williamson na - 1 - Bullock na na na - Harris na na na 6 Sestak na na na - No first choice 12 10 12 12 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 - 1 - DK/NA 11 14 16 16

3. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) Which of these is the most important issue to you in deciding who to vote for in the Democratic primary for president: the economy, immigration, health care, taxes, climate change, education, foreign policy, or gun policy?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Economy 12% 6% 12% 15% 13% 12% 10% 21% 9% 10% Immigration 5 4 2 7 5 5 4 3 3 5 Health care 27 29 31 26 27 27 30 19 28 33 Taxes 4 1 2 5 5 3 3 6 3 3 Climate change 24 38 27 18 20 27 28 12 28 28 Education 9 7 8 11 9 10 4 22 6 1 Foreign policy 9 9 12 7 10 8 11 4 14 7 Gun policy 4 1 5 5 4 4 5 4 5 5 DK/NA 6 5 2 6 8 4 6 8 4 8 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Economy 13% 9% 13% 13% 11% 11% 17% 5% 15% Immigration 5 6 4 8 3 6 9 4 3 Health care 25 34 24 18 34 33 31 29 20 Taxes 4 4 4 5 3 3 2 6 4 Climate change 24 24 33 21 21 19 18 28 23 Education 10 5 14 16 5 4 7 11 11 Foreign policy 8 10 5 6 12 11 6 11 10 Gun policy 4 3 1 5 4 6 2 3 5 DK/NA 6 6 2 9 7 8 7 4 7

TREND: (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) Which of these is the most important issue to you in deciding who to vote for in the Democratic primary for president: the economy, immigration, health care, taxes, climate change, education, foreign policy, or gun policy?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS......................................... Immigr- Health Climate Educa- Foreign Gun Economy ation care Taxes change tion policy policy DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 12 5 27 4 24 9 9 4 6 Nov 26, 2019 14 6 26 4 21 7 9 8 5

4. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) Regardless of how you intend to vote in the Democratic primary for president, which candidate do you think would do the best job handling – health care?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Biden 19% 8% 15% 24% 19% 19% 19% 26% 19% 20% Sanders 28 43 31 22 36 23 26 27 25 27 Warren 18 27 20 15 16 20 21 15 27 14 Booker 1 - 1 1 - 1 1 2 2 - Klobuchar 3 1 3 4 2 4 5 - 6 4 Gabbard 1 - - 1 1 1 1 - 1 1 Delaney - - - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 6 7 6 5 6 6 8 1 6 9 Yang 1 - 3 1 3 - 1 - 1 2 Bennet - 1 1 - 1 - 1 1 1 - Steyer - - - 1 - 1 1 1 - 2 Patrick 1 1 - 1 2 - - 2 - - Bloomberg 6 1 2 9 4 7 4 9 3 5 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 3 - - - 1 - 3 - - DK/NA 15 8 18 15 10 18 12 13 10 15 MOST IMPQ3 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Health Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Care Biden 21% 12% 4% 15% 23% 34% 18% 21% 20% 26% Sanders 27 32 47 30 25 11 31 29 28 32 Warren 18 19 17 24 19 16 13 21 22 12 Booker 1 2 - 3 1 1 1 - 2 1 Klobuchar 3 4 - - 5 8 3 3 3 3 Gabbard - 3 - 2 - - - 2 1 - Delaney - - - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 4 13 9 3 5 4 3 5 8 8 Yang 1 1 1 3 1 - 1 2 1 - Bennet 1 - 1 1 - 1 1 - 1 - Steyer - 1 - - 1 - 1 1 - 1 Patrick 1 1 - 3 - 1 2 - 1 1 Bloomberg 6 4 5 2 5 9 10 1 4 6 SMONE ELSE(VOL) 1 - 3 - - - 2 - - - DK/NA 17 8 13 14 14 15 14 15 10 10

5. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) Regardless of how you intend to vote in the Democratic primary for president, which candidate do you think would do the best job handling – climate change?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Biden 14% 8% 9% 17% 12% 15% 11% 25% 11% 10% Sanders 22 38 25 14 29 17 22 22 23 21 Warren 17 27 20 13 17 18 19 14 21 15 Booker 1 - 2 1 - 1 1 2 2 - Klobuchar 1 - - 2 1 1 2 - 1 2 Gabbard 1 - 1 1 1 1 1 - 1 2 Delaney - - - 1 - 1 1 - - 2 Buttigieg 7 2 6 10 8 6 9 2 8 12 Yang 3 4 2 3 3 3 3 2 3 4 Bennet - - - - - - - - 1 - Steyer 6 2 8 7 4 7 8 2 7 11 Patrick 1 - - 2 2 - - 4 - - Bloomberg 6 3 6 8 4 7 3 10 3 3 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - - - - - - - DK/NA 21 15 20 22 18 24 19 17 20 18 MOST IMPQ3 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. Clim Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Change Biden 15% 8% 9% 12% 13% 21% 15% 14% 13% 7% Sanders 20 26 35 22 18 12 20 28 21 25 Warren 19 12 21 19 17 12 17 17 20 25 Booker 1 2 - 3 1 1 1 1 2 - Klobuchar 1 1 - - 2 2 1 2 1 3 Gabbard - 2 - 2 - - - 2 1 - Delaney - - - 2 - - 1 - - - Buttigieg 7 7 4 5 9 9 7 4 11 9 Yang 3 2 4 4 3 - 2 2 5 3 Bennet - - - - - - 1 - - - Steyer 5 9 4 5 8 8 7 7 5 7 Patrick 1 - - 2 - - 2 - - - Bloomberg 6 6 6 4 7 7 4 6 6 6 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - - - - - - - DK/NA 20 24 19 20 20 27 24 18 16 15

6. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) Regardless of how you intend to vote in the Democratic primary for president, which candidate do you think would do the best job handling – the economy?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Biden 25% 15% 21% 30% 25% 25% 23% 35% 21% 24% Sanders 15 26 12 11 20 11 13 19 14 12 Warren 18 29 27 10 16 18 22 6 26 16 Booker 1 - 1 1 - 1 1 2 1 - Klobuchar 1 1 - 2 1 1 2 1 3 1 Gabbard 1 - - 1 - 1 1 - 1 1 Delaney - - - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 5 9 5 4 5 5 8 3 5 11 Yang 6 8 7 5 7 5 6 7 4 8 Bennet - - - - - - - - - - Steyer 2 - 2 4 3 2 4 2 2 5 Patrick 1 1 - 1 2 - - 2 - - Bloomberg 11 6 7 15 9 13 10 10 11 9 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - - - - - - - DK/NA 14 4 17 16 11 16 12 13 12 12 MOST PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. IMPQ3 Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Econ Biden 29% 13% 20% 23% 26% 32% 24% 26% 27% 33% Sanders 14 17 26 19 9 8 15 21 12 16 Warren 17 19 20 20 18 14 14 21 18 13 Booker 1 1 - 2 1 - 1 1 1 2 Klobuchar 2 1 1 - 3 1 1 1 2 - Gabbard - 2 - 1 - - - 1 1 2 Delaney - 1 - - 1 - - - - - Buttigieg 4 11 9 2 3 5 6 4 4 - Yang 7 3 9 9 2 2 5 4 8 19 Bennet - - - - - - - - - - Steyer 2 4 - 2 4 3 3 3 2 4 Patrick 1 1 - 3 - - 2 - 1 - Bloomberg 9 16 4 8 17 14 13 8 12 4 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - - - - - - - DK/NA 15 11 10 10 16 20 17 9 11 7

7. (If Democrat or Democratic leaner) Regardless of how you intend to vote in the Democratic primary for president, which candidate do you think would do the best job handling – foreign policy?

DEMOCRATS/DEMOCRATIC LEANERS....................................... POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY WHITE...... LIBERAL..... Mod/ COLLEGE DEG Tot Very Smwht Cons Men Wom Wht Blk Yes No Biden 46% 37% 49% 48% 44% 46% 51% 40% 52% 49% Sanders 12 18 13 9 15 11 10 19 8 13 Warren 10 23 8 5 10 9 13 3 15 10 Booker 1 - 1 2 - 2 1 1 2 - Klobuchar 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 1 2 1 Gabbard 2 2 1 2 3 1 3 - 3 2 Delaney - - - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 4 5 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 Yang 3 3 - 4 4 2 2 2 1 5 Bennet - - - - - - - 1 - - Steyer - - - 1 - 1 - - - 1 Patrick 1 - - 2 2 - - 4 - - Bloomberg 5 1 1 9 4 6 3 13 3 2 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - - - - - - - DK/NA 14 10 20 13 11 17 11 14 10 12 MOST IMPQ3 PARTYID..... AGE IN YRS.............. INCOME............. For Dem DemLn 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ <50k 50-100 100k+ Policy Biden 44% 50% 21% 46% 57% 62% 39% 44% 54% 62% Sanders 12 12 27 10 6 6 14 16 10 10 Warren 11 7 12 13 9 7 8 12 9 15 Booker 1 1 - 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 Klobuchar 1 3 1 1 1 3 1 2 1 1 Gabbard 1 4 2 3 - - 1 3 1 1 Delaney - - - - - - - - - - Buttigieg 3 7 5 1 5 4 5 4 4 2 Yang 3 3 7 4 1 - 4 1 4 1 Bennet - - 1 - - - 1 - - - Steyer - 1 - - 2 - 1 1 - - Patrick 1 - - 2 - - 2 - - - Bloomberg 6 5 7 4 7 4 8 2 5 5 SMONE ELSE(VOL) - - - - - - - - - - DK/NA 17 8 19 14 11 12 16 13 10 3

8. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve 43% 93% 3% 35% 48% 38% 42% 60% 77% Disapprove 52 5 95 58 46 58 53 36 20 DK/NA 5 2 2 7 6 4 5 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 30% 45% 46% 49% 58% 45% 51% 11% 30% Disapprove 63 50 49 49 38 51 45 85 62 DK/NA 7 6 6 2 5 4 4 4 8

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 43 52 5 Dec 16, 2019 43 52 5 Dec 10, 2019 41 55 4 Nov 26, 2019 40 54 6 Oct 23, 2019 38 58 5 Oct 14, 2019 41 54 5 Oct 08, 2019 40 54 6 Sep 30, 2019 41 53 6 Sep 25, 2019 40 55 5 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6

See additional trend information at top of page 8a. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove q8) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Wht Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Evang Approve strongly 34% 81% 1% 23% 38% 30% 34% 49% 68% Approve smwht 9 12 2 12 10 8 8 11 9 Disapprove smwht 6 3 6 10 7 6 6 3 4 Disapprove strongly 46 2 89 48 39 52 47 32 16 DK/NA 6 2 3 9 7 4 5 5 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve strongly 15% 35% 38% 44% 47% 37% 41% 7% 21% Approve smwht 14 9 7 5 11 8 9 3 8 Disapprove smwht 11 7 3 4 5 4 5 11 10 Disapprove strongly 52 43 46 45 32 47 40 74 52 DK/NA 9 6 6 3 5 4 5 5 10

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling his job as president? COMBINED WITH: (If approve/disapprove) Do you strongly or somewhat approve/disapprove?

APPROVE...... DISAPPROVE..... Strngly Smwht Smwht Strngly DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 34 9 6 46 6 Dec 16, 2019 34 9 5 46 6 Dec 10, 2019 31 10 5 49 4 Nov 26, 2019 32 7 4 50 6 Oct 23, 2019 28 9 4 53 5 Oct 14, 2019 31 10 5 48 5 Oct 08, 2019 29 11 6 47 7 Sep 30, 2019 35 6 4 48 7 Sep 25, 2019 29 11 7 48 5 Aug 28, 2019 27 11 5 50 6

See additional trend information at top of page 9. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Nancy Pelosi is handling her job as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 41% 4% 82% 39% 35% 47% 42% 29% Disapprove 51 94 14 51 57 46 52 64 DK/NA 8 3 4 11 8 7 6 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 44% 39% 40% 43% 29% 41% 36% 68% 46% Disapprove 45 53 54 52 64 51 57 26 39 DK/NA 12 8 6 5 7 7 7 6 15

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Nancy Pelosi is handling her job as the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 41 51 8 Dec 16, 2019 43 51 6 Oct 23, 2019 45 47 8 Sep 30, 2019 43 52 5

10. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mitch McConnell is handling his job as Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 36% 70% 12% 31% 38% 34% 34% 47% Disapprove 49 17 79 53 47 51 55 36 DK/NA 15 13 9 16 16 14 11 17 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 25% 32% 38% 46% 44% 37% 40% 23% 29% Disapprove 51 48 53 47 42 50 46 69 46 DK/NA 25 20 9 8 14 14 14 8 25

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Mitch McConnell is handling his job as Majority Leader of the U.S. Senate?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 36 49 15 Oct 23, 2019 24 57 19 Sep 30, 2019 28 57 15 Apr 25, 2018 22 62 16

11. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Chuck Schumer is handling his job as Minority Leader of the U.S. Senate?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 36% 13% 65% 33% 33% 38% 39% 28% Disapprove 46 75 22 43 50 41 46 51 DK/NA 19 12 13 23 17 20 14 21 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 33% 32% 37% 41% 32% 35% 34% 56% 35% Disapprove 39 46 48 48 53 44 49 31 35 DK/NA 28 22 14 11 15 21 18 13 29

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Chuck Schumer is handling his job as Minority Leader of the U.S. Senate?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 36 46 19 Apr 25, 2018 34 46 20

12. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – the economy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 57% 98% 21% 54% 63% 51% 58% 70% Disapprove 38 2 76 39 31 45 39 27 DK/NA 5 1 4 7 6 4 4 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 47% 62% 57% 59% 71% 57% 64% 29% 46% Disapprove 45 33 39 38 26 39 33 64 43 DK/NA 8 6 4 3 3 3 3 7 11

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the economy?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 57 38 5 Dec 10, 2019 54 42 4 Oct 23, 2019 48 48 4 Oct 14, 2019 49 46 5 Sep 25, 2019 48 47 5 Aug 28, 2019 46 49 5 May 21, 2019 48 45 7 Mar 05, 2019 49 45 7 Jan 29, 2019 46 51 3 Jan 15, 2019 49 48 4

See additional trend information at top of page 13. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling – foreign policy?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 43% 92% 4% 34% 48% 37% 43% 59% Disapprove 53 6 94 62 47 58 55 36 DK/NA 4 2 3 4 4 4 3 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 30% 44% 46% 47% 59% 43% 50% 9% 28% Disapprove 66 49 49 51 37 53 45 88 65 DK/NA 4 7 4 2 4 5 4 2 8 Mltry HsHld Approve 52% Disapprove 43 DK/NA 4

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling foreign policy?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 43 53 4 Dec 10, 2019 40 56 4 Oct 23, 2019 35 61 4 Oct 14, 2019 37 57 5 Sep 25, 2019 37 57 6 Aug 28, 2019 38 56 6 May 21, 2019 37 58 6 Mar 05, 2019 38 56 6 Jan 29, 2019 37 58 5 Jan 15, 2019 40 56 4

See additional trend information at top of page 14. Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the nation’s policy toward Iran?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 43% 91% 5% 34% 49% 37% 44% 59% Disapprove 51 5 92 57 43 57 51 33 DK/NA 7 4 3 9 8 6 5 8 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 26% 45% 46% 49% 59% 44% 51% 10% 26% Disapprove 64 47 49 45 34 50 42 84 68 DK/NA 10 8 5 5 7 7 7 6 5 Mltry HsHld Approve 51% Disapprove 43 DK/NA 6

TREND: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the nation’s policy toward Iran?

App Dis DK/NA Jan 13, 2020 43 51 7 May 21, 2019 37 47 16

15. As you may know, the House of Representatives has voted to impeach President Trump following their investigation into the president’s actions involving Ukraine. The Senate will hold a trial to decide whether or not he should be removed from office. Do you approve or disapprove of the House of Representatives voting to impeach President Trump?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 51% 7% 91% 56% 45% 57% 52% 35% Disapprove 46 92 7 38 51 40 46 62 DK/NA 3 1 2 6 4 3 2 3 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 65% 48% 48% 46% 37% 50% 44% 81% 64% Disapprove 31 48 49 51 61 47 54 18 30 DK/NA 4 4 2 2 3 3 3 1 6

16. Do you think the Senate should vote to remove President Trump from office, or don’t you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Vote to remove 46% 5% 87% 48% 40% 53% 44% 32% No 48 94 7 44 55 41 50 64 DK/NA 6 1 5 7 6 6 6 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Vote to remove 60% 45% 42% 42% 30% 46% 38% 82% 61% No 33 50 51 55 65 49 57 14 33 DK/NA 7 5 6 4 4 6 5 4 6

17. As you may know, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi decided to hold the articles of impeachment until she knew more about how the Senate would conduct the trial. Do you approve or disapprove of this decision?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 44% 9% 79% 47% 40% 48% 47% 35% Disapprove 48 86 16 46 52 45 49 60 DK/NA 7 5 5 7 8 7 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 53% 40% 43% 46% 35% 46% 41% 68% 50% Disapprove 39 50 51 50 59 49 54 28 41 DK/NA 8 10 5 4 6 5 5 4 10

18. Would you like to see John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor to President Trump, testify in the Senate impeachment trial or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Would like 66% 39% 91% 71% 64% 68% 68% 53% No 17 35 4 14 20 14 18 23 DK/NA 17 26 5 15 16 18 14 24 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Would like 76% 67% 69% 55% 60% 61% 61% 83% 76% No 8 15 18 24 24 17 20 8 9 DK/NA 16 18 12 22 16 21 19 9 15

19. Are you troubled by President Trump’s actions involving Ukraine or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Troubled 52% 8% 92% 56% 45% 58% 54% 35% No 45 89 7 39 52 38 44 61 DK/NA 4 3 1 4 3 4 2 4 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Troubled 63% 50% 49% 49% 36% 52% 45% 81% 66% No 33 46 49 48 60 45 52 17 32 DK/NA 4 4 2 3 4 3 3 2 2

20. Do you think killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, was the right action for the United States to take or the wrong action for the United States to take?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Right action 45% 88% 11% 39% 51% 39% 47% 59% Wrong action 41 5 75 43 35 46 39 25 DK/NA 15 7 14 19 14 15 15 15 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Right action 27% 47% 49% 54% 60% 46% 53% 18% 28% Wrong action 57 36 37 34 26 38 32 71 61 DK/NA 16 17 14 12 14 16 15 11 11 Mltry HsHld Right action 52% Wrong action 36 DK/NA 11

21. Do you think President Trump should consult with Congress if he plans to launch more military strikes in the Middle East or not?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes/Should consult 65% 34% 90% 71% 58% 71% 65% 50% No 29 57 8 24 35 24 28 43 DK/NA 6 9 2 5 7 5 6 7 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes/Should consult 80% 61% 61% 59% 51% 64% 58% 86% 79% No 17 30 36 34 41 30 35 12 16 DK/NA 3 9 3 7 8 6 7 2 5 Mltry HsHld Yes/Should consult 56% No 35 DK/NA 9

22. Do you think the killing of Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, has made Americans more safe, less safe, or has had no impact on the safety of Americans?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No More safe 32% 69% 5% 26% 38% 26% 32% 45% Less safe 45 9 78 49 38 52 46 29 No impact 18 19 14 19 20 16 17 20 DK/NA 5 4 4 6 5 6 5 6 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp More safe 22% 35% 31% 38% 45% 32% 38% 8% 22% Less safe 55 40 44 42 29 46 38 72 56 No impact 18 19 20 15 21 16 18 15 19 DK/NA 5 5 4 5 5 6 6 5 3 Mltry HsHld More safe 40% Less safe 39 No impact 16 DK/NA 5

23. Do you approve or disapprove of the decision to send more U.S. troops to the Middle East, following the killing of Qassem Soleimani?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Approve 44% 74% 21% 40% 49% 40% 51% 51% Disapprove 46 17 72 51 42 50 39 37 DK/NA 10 10 7 9 9 10 10 12 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Approve 31% 47% 50% 44% 57% 46% 51% 16% 37% Disapprove 60 45 42 42 34 41 38 81 59 DK/NA 9 8 8 14 10 13 11 3 4 Mltry HsHld Approve 53% Disapprove 38 DK/NA 10

24. Do you think that the tensions between the United States and Iran will lead to war, or don’t you think so?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Yes 29% 10% 43% 30% 23% 34% 22% 23% No 58 80 43 56 65 50 66 64 DK/NA 14 10 14 14 11 16 13 13 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Yes 43% 31% 21% 21% 17% 27% 22% 47% 45% No 46 57 64 63 74 56 65 43 40 DK/NA 11 12 15 16 9 17 13 10 15 Mltry HsHld Yes 27% No 60 DK/NA 13

25. Would you support or oppose the United States going to war against Iran?

WHITE...... COLLEGE DEG Tot Rep Dem Ind Men Wom Yes No Support 26% 55% 7% 18% 31% 22% 23% 38% Oppose 64 31 91 73 59 69 67 51 DK/NA 10 14 2 9 10 9 9 12 AGE IN YRS.............. WHITE..... 18-34 35-49 50-64 65+ Men Wom Wht Blk Hsp Support 23% 29% 29% 24% 37% 24% 30% 13% 17% Oppose 71 63 63 62 53 65 59 86 76 DK/NA 6 8 9 14 10 11 11 1 8 Mltry HsHld Support 31% Oppose 56 DK/NA 14