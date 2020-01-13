President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign considers Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders the clear frontrunner for the Democratic Primary.

Recent polling has shown the Democratic Socialist rising in polls, particularly in the important state of Iowa.

Speaking to Fox News on Monday, a senior campaign official told the network that there is “no mistaking” who the frontrunner is.

“There is no mistaking that Bernie Sanders has to be considered the frontrunner now,” the official told Fox News.

The latest poll from the Des Moines Register has Sanders in the lead with 20 percent, followed by Elizabeth Warren with 17 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 16 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden at 15 percent.

“We try to engage with the Democratic candidates as they present themselves as opportunities,” the unnamed official told Fox. “It just so happened that for a long time Joe Biden was a gaffe a minute and we focused a lot on him. But this whole episode with Iran revealed just how dangerous [Sanders] would be if he were somehow to become president.”

The official went on to say that “he has shown himself to be an apologist for the Iranian regime and someone who’s first instinct is to appease states that support terrorism. It’s dangerous. Highlighting that was necessary.”

Though they believe Sanders to be the frontrunner, the official said that the campaign has no preference who they ultimately end up running against.

“It doesn’t matter who it is,” the official said. “The proposals the eventual nominee will have will be so liberal and so extreme as to be outside the mainstream. It truly does not matter to us which one is carrying the banner.”

