Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly want to settle in Los Angeles — but only after President Donald Trump is out of office.

The royal couple shocked the world, and Buckingham Palace, last week when they announced they wanted to “step back” from their royal duties while transitioning to a life in North America.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple’s “long-term plan” is to live the American life in California while splitting their time between Los Angeles and Canada.

“It’s by no means an immediate thing but there is a long-term plan to end up back in the US with a second home in Canada, where they will also spent a great deal of time,” a source told the Daily Mail. “The couple used the words North America in their statement about where they planned to live deliberately. It doesn’t pin them down to any one place.”

While the source did not explain why the couple refuses to settle in America while Trump is president, Markle’s past statements about Trump have made it clear she does not favor America’s commander in chief.

The Duchess of Sussex has described Trump as “divisive” and “misogynistic,” and she was absent for Trump’s state visit to the United Kingdom last year.

Markle, who is American, grew up in Los Angeles and her mother continues to reside there.