Prince William and his brother, Prince Harry, issued a joint statement on Monday rebuking an unnamed newspaper report that they accused of publishing false claims about their relationship.

A statement circulated to multiple news outlets accused the unnamed outlet of using "inflammatory language" to describe a rift between the two men amid Harry and wife Meghan Markle's efforts to step back from their royal duties.

“Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a UK newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge,” the statement read, using the two princes’ royal titles.

“For brothers who care so deeply around the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” it continued.

A joint statement from the spokespeople of Prince William and Prince Harry: pic.twitter.com/H8hqYCHirK — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 13, 2020

The statement comes after the Times of London ran a front-page story about the deepening crisis among the British royal family, blaming a “bullying” attitude exhibited by William for the growing divide between the two brothers.

“According to repeated reports, Harry felt that William was insufficiently welcoming towards Meghan when they first started dating. Their relationship has apparently not recovered,” reads the Times of London’s report.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex regard themselves as having been pushed away from the royal family by the ‘bullying’ attitude of his brother the Duke of Cambridge,” it continued.

The couple shocked Britain and many in the U.S. last week with their announcement of their plans to pull away from the royal family, with reports indicating that some members of the family receiving word just minutes before the decision was made public.