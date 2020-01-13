The world’s most wealthy, communist financier, a notorious atheist, is stealthily coordinating the deconstruction of America’s sovereignty and dismantling of our sovereign borders by infiltrating the nation’s most historically conservative channel: The Christian Church.

The Southern Baptist Church (SBC), the largest Evangelical and Protestant denomination in the United States, is in damage control mode attacking conservative publications for exposing its ties to political puppet master billionaire George Soros.

Breitbart News revealed the SBC’s links to Soros in a December report warning the Soros-funded Evangelical Immigration Table, a coalition of Evangelical Christian organizers that support amnesty for illegal aliens and open borders, lobbied “governors across the country to bring more refugees to their states.”

The public policy and lobbying arm of the SBC, the Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission, is a member of the Evangelical Immigration Table. The EIT reportedly does not legally exist as an incorporated political entity or non-profit organization and is a project of the National Immigration Forum, a nonprofit, shell entity of Soros’ Open Society Institute.

The EIT sent letters to the governors of California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin to ask them to bring refugees to their states and as a result, “six Republican governors signed off to resettle refugees in their states, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey,” Breitbart notes.

Now, Baptist publications are on the attack against Breitbart and conservative organizations for exposing the SBC and the EIT’s money trail to Soros.

An article published by the Baptist Press News dubbed an “Explainer,” claims SBC and EIT are targets of a disinformation campaign and the organizations’ subversive partnership with the 89-year-old Hungarian-born philanthropist are fabricated.

“A Breitbart.com article recently highlighted the Evangelical Immigration Table, an organization credited with persuading multiple governors to allow refugees to resettle in their states. The article also suggested the group has ties to the progressive billionaire George Soros,” Baptist Press News reports. “A number of blogs have circulated these rumors, charging the group and those affiliated with it as advancing an “open borders” mass immigration agenda. These claims have proved to be false.”

“Some accusing EIT, or member groups of EIT, as being “Soros-funded” point out that EIT is supported by the National Immigration Forum, and that an organization chaired by George Soros had awarded grant money to the National Immigration Forum — which is true. However, the grant in question represented just 2 percent of the National Immigration Forum’s overall budget, and further, EIT has never received or utilized any money from either George Soros or a Soros foundation,” the publication continues. “Additionally, the ERLC has never funded or been funded by EIT or NIF.”

Acting as the Baptist Pravda, Baptist Press News goes on to dispute SBC’s ties to Soros by citing the partisan “fact-checking website Snopes.com”

However, SBC’s insistence that it has never received money from Soros is an outright lie and BPN’s claims that Soros funded only 2 percent of NIT are demonstrably false.

An examination of the IRS 990 filings of the $20 billion Open Society Foundations, the private philanthropic entities of Soros, has granted hundreds of thousands of dollars to the NIF as far back as 2006 and is the group’s largest contributor.

NIF staunchly opposes border enforcement policies, additional construction of a wall along the southern border and advocates for granting legal status to most illegal immigrants already in the United States, strongly opposes.

In 2009-2010 alone, NIF received over three million dollars from OSI. In 2009, OSI donated $257,152 to NIF aimed at “implementing immigration reform campaign through communications, policy, and field organizing.”

The NIF is also supported by Latino Legal Voice for Civil Rights in America, the ACLU, the National Immigration Law Center, La-Raza, and the AFL-CIO, all of which are all funded by Soros.

In 2013, NIF facilitated EIT’s $250,000 advertising campaign urging Evangelicals to back massive legalization of illegal immigrants.

Furthermore, Jim Wallis, a leading force in the EIT, a personal spiritual adviser to former President Obama and the president and CEO of Sojourners, a rising left-wing Christian organization, is a recipient of hundreds of thousands of dollars from Soros’ money and has admitted to accepting funding the billionaire philanthropist.

Ironically, while evangelicals are receiving funding from Soros and his groups, Soros, who is well known for his pro-amnesty, open borders positions on immigration, has financially bolstered organizations that directly oppose evangelical beliefs about marriage, abortion, euthanasia and embryonic stem cell research and his official website notes that he “identifies himself as an atheist.”

By and large, the leaders of Southern Baptist Convention are Never Trumpers who have gained prominence by disparaging Christians who support a president who defended religious liberty, fought for the unborn and prioritizes securing the southern border.

Russell Moore, a 47-year-old former Democratic staffer, president of the ERLC and leader of EIT, is a radical immigration activist who insists Jesus was an “illegal immigrant.” He’s garnered national attention for his fervent opposition to President Trump.

Speaking at the National Immigration Forum in November, Moore argued evangelicals who support American sovereignty, border security and legal immigration are self-loathing.

“An evangelical Christian who despises immigrants is an evangelical Christian who is self-defeating and self-loathing because most of the Body of Christ on earth right now not to mention heaven is not white, is not middle class, is not American, doesn’t speak English,” the Southern Baptist leader warned.

In 2016, Moore railed against evangelical Trump supporters, lamenting “2016 has destroyed evangelical credibility.”

Trump has condemned the ERLC president by name, warning “Russell Moore is truly a terrible representative of Evangelicals and all of the good they stand for. A nasty guy with no heart!”

Soros and anti-American globalists try to discredit anyone who shines the light on their nefarious attempts to divide and weaken America. But the money trail behind the church’s progressivism, cloaked in Christianity, is evident for all who care to follow it.

