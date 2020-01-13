“My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others,” Paul tweeted referencing a Politico report on a similar private warning his gave GOP colleagues against supporting Senate Minority Leader Charles SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerCongressional leaders have been shadow boxing on impeachment Pelosi set to send impeachment articles to the Senate next week Enes Kanter sees political stardom — after NBA and WWE MORE‘s request that former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonPelosi: Trump is ‘impeached for life’ Trump bemoans ‘stigma’ of impeachment Schiff: House Intelligence Committee ‘considering’ Bolton subpoena MORE testify.

“If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more!” Paul continued.

My colleagues can’t have it both ways. Calling for some, while blocking others. If we are going to give a platform to witnesses the Dems demand, I look forward to forcing votes to call Hunter Biden and many more! https://t.co/hrOzVyiG9x — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 14, 2020

Collins has not said if she would support calling witnesses, agreeing, with the rest of the Senate GOP conference, to delay that decision until after opening arguments and questions from senators.

“I support the Clinton model, which means that we will have opening arguments first. Then we’ll have a vote on witnesses and at that stage I presume I’ll be voting in favor of hearing from John Bolton, perhaps among others. That could change,” Romney told reporters on Monday.