Far left billionaire George Soros has been systematically targeting district attorney races throughout the United States for several years now. Several of his candidates are already in office creating havoc. His goal is to create choas in American cities.

In St. Louis City far left lunatic Kim Gardner took money from Soros in her race for St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

Soros funded PAC even released an ad in support of this far left and unqualified nutcase.

Kim Gardner won her election and is wreaking havoc on the city of St. Louis and the circuit attorney’s office.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she was hired. And this is a Democrat dominated office!

In August 2018 Kim Gardner announced her attorneys will no longer accept cases from 28 different St. Louis City police officers. Gardner called it her “exclusion list.”

Gardner did not tell the officers what they did to get on her list but they were being censored.

Gardner refused to charge a drug dealer who was found with 1,000 opiate pills and 30,000 in cash because she didn’t like the cop involved.–

And Gardner refused to charge the killer of a 7-year-old child despite a suspect’s confession —

But Kim Gardner is the real victim here.

And on Monday Kim Gardner filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against several St. Louis City officials accusing them of of a racist conspiracy to force her from office.

No kidding.

FOX 2 Now reported:

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday filed what she called an unprecedented federal civil rights lawsuit, accusing the city, the local police union and others of a coordinated and racist conspiracy aimed at forcing her out of office. Gardner, the city’s elected prosecutor, also accused “entrenched interests” of intentionally impeding her efforts to reform racist practices that have led to a loss of trust in the criminal justice system. The lawsuit alleges civil rights violations as well as violations of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871. Gardner is black. The named defendants are white. The lawsuit names the city of St. Louis, the St. Louis Police Officers Association, its business manager, Jeff Roorda, and Gerard Carmody, a special prosecutor who indicted an investigator hired by Gardner. It also names Carmody’s son and daughter, who helped in his investigation, and a former police officer who sued over Gardner’s use of private attorneys related to Carmody’s investigation. “This is about the will of the people being silenced by a concerted effort to stop reform in the city of St. Louis, and this has to be addressed,” Gardner said in an interview with The Associated Press. “This is saying, ‘No more are we going to let the powerful few who want to hold onto the status quo prevent an elected prosecutor from doing her job,’” she said. Gardner said she believes the lawsuit is the first of it’s kind and that she has the support of other progressive prosecutors.

Read the rest here.

What a train wreck.

The post Reckless Soros-Funded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Files Lawsuit Against St. Louis Officials Accusing Them of Racist Conspiracy to Push her from Office appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.