If you thought the punishments levied at the Astros following MLB’s investigation into sign-stealing were harsh, just wait.

Current Red Sox skipper and former Houston coach Alex Cora likely still faces penalties after it was determined that he “arranged for a video room technician to install a monitor displaying the center field camera feed immediately outside of the Astros’ dugout.”

According to The Post’s Joel Sherman, a “stern punishment” is expected for the Boston manager.

The report also stated that Cora “was involved in developing both the banging scheme and utilizing the replay review room to decode and transmit signs.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was not commenting on Cora’s punishment as the Red Sox are still being investigated for using electronics to steal signs in 2018.

“Cora participated in both schemes, and through his active participation, implicitly condoned the players’ conduct,” Manfred wrote in his nine-page statement, which outed a lengthy list of wrongdoers. “I will withhold determining the appropriate level of discipline for Cora until after the DOI completes its investigation of the allegations that the Red Sox engaged in impermissible electronic sign stealing in 2018 while Cora was the manager.”

