Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Monday he disagrees with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., claims her delay in sending articles of impeachment to the Senate helped the case as people’s attitudes are shifting concerning the proceedings against President Donald Trump, particularly in the nation’s battleground states and among independents.

“Either they switch over and say the president should not be impeached, or should not be removed from office, or even worse for her, they basically tune this whole thing out,” Biggs told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

Biggs predicted Pelosi will announce who her managers representing the House will be Tuesday or Wednesday, and the case of impeachment could be in the Senate as early as Wednesday.

He said he thinks the Senate will adopt the rules that were set up for former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. This means Democrats and Republicans will each have a set amount of time to argue their cases, and then the Senate will vote on whether they want to hear witnesses.

“I think Lindsey Graham has said he wants to do this quickly,” Biggs said. “I think [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell wants to do it quickly, I think Sen. Josh Hawley wants to do it quickly. The question is, where is Sen. Mitt Romney going to be?”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, has said she wants to hear from witnesses, and Biggs said he thinks that means she wants to adopt the Clinton rules, which will allow for a vote on witnesses.

“On the other hand, President Trump has basically said ‘if you want to bring in witnesses, you have got fact witnesses,'” said Biggs, pointing out Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his “staff’s interaction with the whistleblower.”