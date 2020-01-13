Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should not heed President Donald Trump’s call to dismiss impeachment proceedings or take any other constitutional advice from him, Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said Monday.

“I sure hope Mitch McConnell isn’t taking advice on the operation of the Constitution from President Trump, who seems to have sort of a coloring book understanding of that document,” Kildee told CNN’s “New Day” in response to Trump’s tweet stating the Senate would be giving “credence” to his impeachment.

The president tweeted Sunday:

“Many believe that by the Senate giving credence to a trial based on the no evidence, no crime, read the transcripts, ‘no pressure’ Impeachment Hoax, rather than outright dismissal, it gives the partisan Democrat Witch Hunt credibility that it otherwise does not have. I agree!”

“[McConnell] ought to think carefully about the oath that he swore and let the president tweet away, but he should do his job independent of what the president’s obviously biased position might be,” Kildee said.

Meanwhile, Kildee, the House’s chief deputy whip, said a leadership meeting is set for Monday night, and a full caucus meeting Tuesday, Kildee said.

“The indication is the articles will be sent with who we designate or who she designates as the manager,” Kildee said. “There’s a lot of questions. I’ve heard conversations about whether this delay produced any result. I think it clearly did.”

The proceedings’ delay, caused when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., refused to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate, also worked by “exposing the extent to which Mitch McConnell seems to be willing to protect this president, all the facts notwithstanding,” Kildee said.