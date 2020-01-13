The alliance between far-left Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) officially came to a close on Monday when CNN released a report alleging that Sanders told Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.

According to the report, Sanders and Warren, two longtime friends, met in 2018 to discuss terms on how to regard the other during the 2020 primary race so as not to engage in destructive sabotage. It was then that Sanders made his not-so-woke declaration.

“The two agreed that if they ultimately faced each other as presidential candidates, they should remain civil and avoid attacking one another, so as not to hurt the progressive movement,” reports CNN. “They also discussed how to best take on President Donald Trump, and Warren laid out two main reasons she believed she would be a strong candidate: She could make a robust argument about the economy and earn broad support from female voters.”

“Sanders responded that he did not believe a woman could win,” the report soberingly added.

Four people corroborated that the meeting took place, two of whom said that Elizabeth Warren told them directly after what Sanders had said. The noted socialist senator from Vermont also reportedly “expressed frustration” with the Democratic Party’s intense focus on identity politics.

“That evening, Sanders expressed frustration at what he saw as a growing focus among Democrats on identity politics, according to one of the people familiar with the conversation,” the report continued. “Warren told Sanders she disagreed with his assessment that a woman could not win, three of the four sources said.”

In a statement to CNN, Bernie Sanders denied ever saying what was ascribed to him in the meeting, calling the accusation “ludicrous.” Warren’s communications director Kristen Orthman issued no comment.

“It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn’t win,” Sanders said. “It’s sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren’t in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016.”

With the release of CNN’s report, it is now increasingly clear that the non-aggression pact between Warren and Sanders has begun to dissolve, with Warren’s campaign issuing the first salvo. Most recently, the Democratic Party establishment and other centrists have been warning the progressive that a Sanders nomination would severely hurt the party come the 2020 presidential election this November.

“You need a candidate with a message that can help us win swing voters in battleground states,” former Obama aide and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a recent interview. “The degree of difficulty dramatically increases under a Bernie Sanders candidacy. It just gets a lot harder.”