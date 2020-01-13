MSNBC executives are discussing bringing on former Fox News host Shepard Smith, reports the Daily Beast.

Smith in early October announced he was leaving Fox News after 23 years, an abrupt move that shook up the Cable TV news industry.

“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive,” Smith, 55, said at the time.

CNN is also reportedly courting Smith.

MSNBC President Phil Griffin has had conversations with Smith about a potential gig, although his salary is expected to be pretty high, according to the Daily Beast. Smith would have to wait until his non-compete clause expires before he signs on with another network.

“It’s unclear what slot he would take, but we’d want him in primetime,” an MSNBC insider told the news outlet. “We are well aware [Jeff] Zucker [president of CNN] is also pursuing him, as are a number of the networks.”

MSNBC is said to be discussing a slot switch with host Chuck Todd, though Todd and his staff are said to be unpleased about the possible move.