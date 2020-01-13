On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) predicted that the Senate’s impeachment trial will not have witnesses and will be over “pretty fast.”

Scott said, “I think both sides are going to present their case. We’ll get to ask questions in writing, then we’ll take the vote. I don’t think we’re going to have any witnesses. I think it’ll be over right then. I think it’s going to be pretty fast.”

He further predicted that impeachment will be over “within a couple weeks.”

Scott also stated that he would “absolutely” support a motion to dismiss.

