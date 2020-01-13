U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led the Democrats’ impeachment investigation, is dodging a question about whether he would testify in a Senate trial for President Trump.

He claimed in an interview with ABC’s “The View” on Monday that he is not a “fact witness.”

However, his House Intelligence Committee staff interacted with the whistleblower – identified as CIA employee Eric Ciaramella – before the complaint triggered the impeachment investigation was filed.

See his comments:

TRENDING: Queen drops the hammer, issues order to resolve Harry and Meghan’s exit dispute ‘in 72 hours’

NEW: “I’m not a fact witness so other than mollifying the president, I’m not sure why the Senate would call me or Nancy Pelosi as a witness,” Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff tells @TheView when asked if he would testify if he was subpoenaed. https://t.co/OzDKvd1dAt pic.twitter.com/SChJ2ftUCy — ABC News (@ABC) January 13, 2020

He was asked about being a witness.

“I’m not a fact witness, so other than mollifying the president, I’m not sure why the Senate would call me or Nancy Pelosi as a witness,” he said.

The congressman was asked if Joe and Hunter Biden should testify.

“I think what the senators would have to evaluate is do the Bidens have any relevant testimony and I think the answer is that they don’t,” he said. “What is at issue here is whether the president withheld military aid, withheld official acts, a White House meeting, in order to coerce a country to announce an investigation.”

He said there’s “not much light” the Bidens can shed on the president’s “conduct.”

He claimed that would turn the Senate trial into a “sham proceeding.”

However, Biden is on record, while he was Obama’s vice president, boasting of threatening the Ukrainian president with the loss of U.S. aide if he didn’t fire the country’s top prosecutor while he was investigating the company that paid Hunter Biden more than $3 million.

President Trump on Sunday called on both Schiff and Pelosi to testify.

“Why did Nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician Shifty Schiff to lie before Congress? He must be a Witness, and so should she!”

Why did Nervous Nancy allow corrupt politician Shifty Schiff to lie before Congress? He must be a Witness, and so should she! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020