Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer insists that his forcing motions to hear new evidence and witness testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial could help Democrats win the upper chamber in the November election, Politico reported on Monday.

This is because backing for obtaining new documents at the trial is “even stronger than we thought, with large numbers of Republicans supporting it,” Schumer said. “And when you go against what the American people feel strongly about, on an issue they’re paying attention to, it’s not a good idea,” especially for the half-dozen at-risk GOP senators in swing states.

Polls appear to back up the claims of the Democrats, with a Hart Research survey finding that 63 percent of voters in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina would react unfavorably if their senator voted against calling any witnesses or subpoenaing any documents in the impeachment trial, while only 26% would react favorably.

A Morning Consult poll showed that 57 percent of registered voters want the Senate to call additional witnesses to the impeachment trial, while only 24% do not.

Schumer’s tactics already have pushed moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins to press for witnesses, telling Politico that “I am hopeful that we can reach an agreement on how to proceed with the trial that will allow the opportunity for witnesses for both the House managers and the president’s counsel if they choose. It is unfortunate that Chuck Schumer – who voted against witnesses in the Clinton trial and prejudged its outcome – and his allies are seeking to politicize this process.”