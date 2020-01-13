Iranians understand they have the United States’ support, Sebastian Gorka, former deputy assistant to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax TV‘s “America Talks Live” on Monday.

“The people of Persia,” Gorka said, “the young kids on the street who are unwilling to step on the American flag out of respect for what we stand for on our side, they know we support them.”

He added, “the mullahs,” who are people educated in Islamic theology, “after we took out their bloodthirsty murderer Qassem Soleimani, they are worried. And when the mullahs are worried that’s a good thing.”

Gorka later ripped anyone “saying that President Trump murdered a foreign government official, not a terrorist leader, not took out in a counter-terrorism operation, a leading terrorist figure, murdered a foreign official – at what point are you actually supporting our enemies in deed and in word?”

The former Trump adviser told Fox News last week the U.S. “should welcome” Iran’s attack on an Iraqi base that houses American troops “because now they have done in the open what they have been doing against us and our friends for decades in the asymmetric warfare domain.”

“They have used proxies because they are cowards,” he continued. “They have slunk around six continents of the world using terrorist weapons, bombs against innocent people, IEDs against our servicemen and women. And now there can be no question that Iran is a threat to American national security. You don’t have to be an expert in terrorism or irregular warfare to know that Iran is an imminent danger to our country, to our citizens, to our servicemen and women.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.