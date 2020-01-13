Law-abiding Virginia gun owners will converge on Richmond, Virginia, on Monday to protest the state Democrats’ agenda of banning a variety of firearms and accessories.

Members and representatives for the National Rifle Association will also be on hand to dole out free 30 round magazines to interested attendees, according to reports.

What’s a brief background here?

Virginia Democrats in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature aim to impose an assault weapons ban as well as a red flag law and a limit on the number of legal gun purchases per person, per month.

At least a dozen gun control bills have been pre-filed, and some Democratic lawmakers have also voiced support for the idea of bringing in the National Guard to enforce any new gun control-related laws.

You can read more on the background of what’s going on here.

What are the details?

According to a report by The Daily Wire, “thousands” of protesters are expected to attend the NRA’s legislative action day in Richmond.

Monday starts the first hearings on the proposed banning of firearms.

On Sunday, the NRA announced that Magpul sent the organization 1,000 “30 round PMAGs to hand out” in Richmond for NRA members who appear to “fight [Democratic Gov. Ralph] Northam’s extreme gun ban!!” The organization announced that it would be meeting at Richmond’s General Assembly Building in Senate Sub-Committee Room No. 1.

What else?

Last week, residents of Virginia Beach and other state localities descended on the city and voted to become a “Second Amendment Constitutional City.”

The resolution reiterates the city’s support for citizens’ Second Amendment rights and strongly opposes any legislature that might infringe on law-abiding gun owners.

“The City Council expresses opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the right of law-abiding citizens of the City to keep and bear arms,” a portion of the resolution reads.