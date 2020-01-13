Top House Democrat Dodges Repeatedly When Asked One Simple Question About Ocasio-Cortez
WaPo Reporter: ‘A Lot Of Democrats Have Privately Said’ Pelosi’s Impeachment Strategy ‘Failed’
Clarence Thomas Pans Joe Biden, ’91 Confirmation Hearing In Forthcoming Documentary
Iran Adopts US Media’s Talking Point: ‘US Adventurism’ Caused ‘Human Error’ That Brought Down Flight
Exclusive: Former Rep. Mike Rogers Leads Group Calling On FCC To Move Quicker On 5G Tech
Trump Administration Tells Supreme Court Not To Fast-Track Obamacare Challenge
‘Repeatedly Betrayed Black Voters’: Sanders Co-Chair Rips Into Joe Biden
Fox News Obtains Exclusive Photos Of The Aftermath Of Airstrike That Killed Soleimani
In Wake Of Soleimani Hit, One NYT Reporter Amplified Iranian Propaganda
Absurd Fight Goes Viral On Twitter. The Video Is Out Of Control
Packers Beat The Seahawks After Horrific Spot On Jimmy Graham Catch
CNN Announces Lineup For Final Democratic Debate Ahead Of Iowa Caucuses
Jimmy Johnson Cries After Being Told He’s Going To The Hall Of Fame
REPORT: Josh McCown Played Against The Seattle Seahawks With A Torn Hamstring
Covington Kids’ Lawyer Robert Barnes Speaks About Lawsuit Against Prominent Journalists And Lawmakers
REVIEW: ‘1917’ Is One Of The Greatest War Movies Ever Made
Adam Schiff: ‘Humiliated’ Iran ‘More Dangerous’ Following US Actions
British Ambassador Detained And Let Go After Appearing At Tehran Protest
Pelosi On Impeachment Impasse: House Democrats ‘Accomplished’ Showing Public ‘The Need For Witnesses’
Unfit To Print Episode 36: CNN Settles After Network Mocked Covington Catholic Kid
Two US Service Members Killed In Southern Afghanistan
Ex-DOJ Official Picked To Assist FISA Reform Was Ardent Defender Of FBI’s Surveillance Of Carter Page
Is A New Secession Movement Growing In America? F.H. Buckley Argues That It Is In New Book
To Win The 21st Century, It’s Time For A Detente Between The Government And Big Tech
Here Are The Sanctions The US Has Imposed On Iran Following Its Missile Attack
MARTIN: From Lois Lerner To The FBI, Bureaucrats Blame ‘Incompetence’ When They Target Conservatives