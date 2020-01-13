Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) excoriated House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the senate floor asserting that she finally ended her “one-woman blockade.”

“This strange gambit has achieved absolutely nothing,” McConnell said of Pelosi’s threats and delay tactics.

The Senate “was never going to allow the Speaker to dictate” how to handle a trial. “The Senate will not be sucked into this precedent-breaking path,” McConnell said touting the separation of powers between the two chambers of congress.

WATCH:

Sen. Mitch McConnell: “The Senate will not be sucked into this precedent-breaking path.” pic.twitter.com/cQPDax15fO — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2020

For several weeks power-hungry Pelosi refused to send the articles of impeachment to the senate unless they bowed to her demands to call in more White House witnesses.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to cede his authority, pushed back against Pelosi and forced her to cave.

Pelosi is reportedly sending the Senate the two articles of impeachment this week.

The Constitution is clear about the Senate’s authority to try impeachment.

Article I, Section 3 says: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

Pelosi on Sunday left open the possibility for NEW articles of impeachment to be filed against President Trump during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos asked Pelosi, “Do you think it’s possible that the House may have to file new articles of impeachment?”

“Well let’s just see what the Senate does,” Pelosi said.

