President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took the field at the start of the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans Monday night for the National Anthem.

The president and first lady, smiling and waving, held hands as they traversed the field from the 15- to 40-yard line with the honor guard just after 7 p.m. local time. They were greeted by loud cheers and roaring chants of “USA, USA” and “Four More Years.”

Donald Trump is announced as cheers erupt in the Superdome at the CFP National Championship Game pic.twitter.com/8fv53PQR9t — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) January 14, 2020

The game between No. 1 Louisiana State University and No. 3 Clemson is one of a handful of sporting events that the president has attended in recent months.

Asked later by an ABC reporter which team he likes, Trump replied, “both,” giving a thumbs up.

Trump made an appearance at Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros in Washington, D.C., last October, during which the president was booed at one point.

Trump received a much warmer welcome when he attended a November football game between LSU and Alabama and the December Army-Navy game.

Trump last attended the College Football Playoff National Championship in Atlanta in 2018, similarly walking onto the field to stand with U.S. military members during the National Anthem.

Trump welcomed the Clemson football team, last year’s champions, to the White House in early 2019, serving them fast food because the federal government was in the midst of a shutdown.