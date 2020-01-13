President Donald Trump on Monday accused “the Democrats and the Fake News” of making Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani “into a wonderful guy,” after his death.

Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Soleimani, the leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, in the first week of January. NBC News reported on Monday that Trump authorized Soleimani’s killing months ago, in June, though the president still had to give the final authorization on any specific mission.

“The Democrats and the Fake News are trying to make terrorist Soleimani into a wonderful guy, only because I did what should have been done for 20 years,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Anything I do, whether it’s the economy, military, or anything else, will be scorned by the Rafical [sic] Left, Do Nothing Democrats!”

He added later, “The Fake News Media and their Democrat Partners are working hard to determine whether or not the future attack by terrorist Soleimani was “imminent” or not, & was my team in agreement. The answer to both is a strong YES., but it doesn’t really matter because of his horrible past!”